IKEA is already having a Black Friday sale in Canada and you can get 20% off these items
The deals are available in-store and online.
IKEA has Black Friday deals in Canada that you can get right now.
Some products, including furniture, are 20% off, but you have to shop a certain way to get the deals.
IKEA Canada recently lowered prices on chests of drawers, mirrors and lighting for the Black Friday sale.
You can shop for discounted products in-store at IKEA locations in Canada and online through the Canadian website until Sunday, November 22, 2026.
The sale prices are only for IKEA Family members and IKEA Business Network members. So, if you want to get the deals, you have to join the free IKEA Family loyalty program.
These are some of the best 20% off deals that you can get on chests of drawers at IKEA with the Black Friday sale:
- RAST three-drawer chest, pine — save $20, now $79 (
$99)
- NORDLI two-drawer chest, white — save $30, now $119 (
$149)
- HAUGA three-drawer chest, gray — save $36, now $143 (
$179)
- STORKLINTA three-drawer chest, dark brown oak with glass top — save $36, now $143 (
$179)
- KILBERGET five-drawer chest, white — save $46, now $183 (
$229)
- FÅGELFJÄLLET four-drawer chest, off-white — save $50, now $199 (
$249)
- RÅDMANSÖ three-drawer chest, brown walnut — save $50, now $199 (
$249)
- GULLABERG three-drawer chest, white — save $60, now $239 (
$299)
- BRIMNES four-drawer dresser, gray/frosted glass — save $60, now $239 (
$299)
You can also get 20% off lighting with IKEA's Black Friday sale. Here are some of the best deals:
- GULLSUDARE pendant lamp shade, white — save $1, now $3.99 ($4.99)
- LUNNOM LED bulb E12 210 lumen — save $1.20, now $4.79 ($5.99)
- SVALLET work lamp, dark gray/white - save $3.20, now $4.79 ($7.99)
- KAPPLAKE LED spotlight, white — save $1.60, now $6.39 ($7.99)
- BRUNSTA pendant lamp shade, black — save $2, now $7.99 ($9.99)
- TÖVÄDER LED night light, cat — save $3.60, now $14.39 ($17.99)
- AKTERSPRING wall lamp, opal white glass/brass plated — save $6, now $21.99 ($27.99)
- TÄRNABY table lamp, dimmable anthracite — save $6, now $23.99 ($29.99)
- SOLKLINT table lamp, brass/gray clear glass — save $7, now $27.99 ($34.99)
- FOLKBÅT floor lamp with two fixtures, black — save $8, now $31.99 ($39.99)
- AKTERSPRING table lamp, opal white glass/brass plated — save $12, now $47.99 ($59.99)
- RANARP floor lamp, black — save $16, now $63.99 ($79.99)
- AGUNNARYD pendant lamp with three lamps, black — save $26, now $103 ($129)
- KULGLASS Bluetooth speaker lamp, red brown — save $32, now $127 ($159)
These are some of the best 20% off deals that you can get on mirrors at IKEA right now:
- SMULTRONTRÄD oval mirror — save $1.40, now $5.59 (
$6.99)
- GRYTÅS table top mirror, gold — $13.59, save $3.40 - Regular price (
$16.99)
- NISSEDAL rectangular mirror, black — save $12, now $47.99 (
$59.99)
- LINDBYN circular mirror, black — save $12, now $47.99 (
$59.99)
- KNAPPER standing mirror, white — save $15, now $59.99 (
$74.99)
- STOCKHOLM circular mirror, oak — save $20, now $79 (
$99)
- HOVET rectangular mirror, oak — save $34, now $135 (
$169)
- SVANSELE rectangular mirror, gold — save $39, now $150 (
$189)
If you want to get the Black Friday deals in-store, you must show your IKEA Family card so the cashier can scan it or scan it yourself at the self-checkout.
If you want to shop online and get these deals, you must be logged in to your IKEA Family account during checkout.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.