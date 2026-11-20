Be ready for winter weather with up to $3,470 CAD off Jackery solar generators this Black Friday
Nothing interrupts a cozy winter day quite like the power suddenly going out. Between keeping the fridge cold, the heat running and the Wi-Fi connected, a winter outage can quickly go from minor inconvenience to a big deal.
For Canadians who want to be ready for whatever the winter weather has in store, Jackery has two home backup solar generators on sale for Black Friday that can help keep essential appliances running when the power goes out — the Jackery Solar Generator HomePower 3000 and the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus.
Jackery Solar Generator HomePower 300Courtesy of Jackery
The Jackery Solar Generator HomePower 3000 comes with a SolarSaga 340 X Solar Panel and enough capacity to power essentials like the fridge, freezer, sump pump and internet equipment during an outage.
With 3,072 watt-hours of battery capacity and 3,600 watts of output, it can power compatible appliances without needing electricity from the grid. It also has a built-in feature that switches to backup power in 20 milliseconds or less, helping compatible connected devices stay on when the electricity cuts out.
Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus Courtesy of Jackery
For larger homes, the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus offers more backup power, with 5,040 watt-hours of capacity and 7,200 watts of output. Paired with the SolarSaga 340 X Solar Panel, it can support appliances with higher power needs, including compatible ones that require 240-volt power.
Unlike traditional fuel generators, Jackery solar generators are safe to use indoors, operate quietly and don't produce carbon monoxide emissions. There's no fuel to store, either. Both options can be charged from a wall outlet in advance or via their included solar panels, giving households a way to recharge the battery if the power is still out.
Jackery's Black Friday Sale
Jackery Solar Generator HomePower 3000Courtesy of Jackery
With winter storm season approaching, Jackery's Black Friday sale offers a chance to get ahead of the next power outage. The company, ranked as "The World's No.1 Solar Generator Brand, by Volume & Revenue"*, has reduced prices on both solar generator bundles from November 19 to 30.
The Jackery Solar Generator HomePower 3000 is available for $2,369 CAD, down from $4,399 CAD, while the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus is $4,669 CAD, regularly $5,999 CAD.
Jackery is also launching the Jackery FridgeGuard on November 19, available for $869 CAD, $230 off its regular price. At just 2.6 inches thick, it's designed to fit beside, behind or on top of the fridge, and it plugs right in with no installation required. When an outage hits, it automatically switches to backup power in 10 milliseconds or less, helping protect your fridge and the food inside.
Jackery FridgeGuardCourtesy of Jackery
The sale continues through December 6, though prices may fluctuate slightly from December 1 to 6. For extra peace of mind, a 30-day price match guarantee is available through November 30 — so customers can always get the best price. Orders from Jackery's Canadian website also come with free 3-5 day delivery and up to a five-year warranty.
Winter weather doesn't always give much warning before the lights go out. Having a backup power option ready means one less thing to worry about when the next storm rolls through.