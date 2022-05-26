The Best Vacation Rentals In Canada On Vrbo Were Revealed & You'll Want Pack Your Bags
These homes will have you dreaming of a getaway!
The best vacation rentals on Vrbo in 2022 have been revealed and these homes will make you want to pack your bags for a trip as soon as possible!
Vrbo has released its first-ever list of "Vacation Homes of the Year" that recognizes the 10 best-in-class vacation homes across Canada.
The "2022 Vacation Homes of the Year" ranking has properties in popular vacation destinations and even some places you might never have heard of before!
All of the spots had to meet the required selection criteria including excellent star ratings, guest reviews, number of bookings, family-friendly amenities and location.
The places that made the cut as the best spots to rent on Vrbo are located across the country in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.
So, if you're looking for travel inspiration or a few beautiful homes to add to your favourites list, these are all contenders and they're all over Canada.
Now, without further ado, here are the top 10 vacation homes you can find on Vrbo and they'll have you dreaming of a getaway!
Waterfront luxury retreat
Exterior of the house in Tofino.
$873/night
Location: Tofino, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This waterfront house is located in a coastal forest on an inlet and is completely private. It has 16-foot ceilings inside plus ocean views from every room. Outside there's a deck, a BBQ, a fire pit and a hot tub with an ocean view.
One of a kind family home
The kitchen of the house in Golden, B.C.
$1,250/night
Location: Golden, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This is a Scandinavian-style ski home that's surrounded by six national parks. You can enjoy a wood-burning pizza oven, a fire pit and a hot tub. Plus, there is sleeping space for up to 12 people if you want to take a group trip!
Beautiful large home in the heart of Banff
Front of the home in Banff without mountains in the back.
$2,500/night
Location: Banff, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: This house in Banff is just minutes away from the town's main strip. It comes with a fully stocked chef's kitchen, a gym, a sauna and steam room, and a 3,000-square-foot backyard.
Secluded family cottage with hiking trail access
Living room of the house in Collingwood, Ontario.
$690/night
Location: Collingwood, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Located near Blue Mountain Village, this home has a panoramic view overlooking Collingwood and Georgian Bay. There is also access to a forested hiking trail right off the property's 40 acres of land!
Gorgeous cottage surrounded by water
View of the vacation home from the dock on the water.
$2,250/night
Location: Port McNicoll, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: This private gated cottage overlooks Lake Huron and sleeps up to 12 guests with a lakeside cabana and private guest suite. Outside, the home is surrounded by water on three sides with a big lawn and a dock.
Chalet Villa Bianca
Backyard of the home in Quebec.
$395/night
Location: Sainte-Beatrix, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Chalet Villa Bianca has 16-foot floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the mountains. The home comes with a hot tub, an outdoor dry sauna, and an outdoor wood-burning firepit. It also has access to L'Assomption River with a private beach!
Chalet La Watch
Kitchen, dining and living area in the vacation rental.
$317/night
Location: Charlevoix, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Chalet La Watch offers views of the St. Lawrence River and Le Massif, a mountain. There is an elevated deck that overlooks the mountain, a hot tub an arcade room and a hot tub.
Oceanfront modern vacation home with access to cove
Kitchen, dining and living area with water views in the P.E.I. home.
$215/night
Location: Augustine Cove, P.E.I.
Why You Need To Go: This secluded oceanfront home in P.E.I. is steps away from the cove and has views of the ocean from the inside. You can walk on the ocean floor at low tide or relax on the wraparound deck.
Breathtaking oceanfront chateau
Exterior of the house with the water in the back.
$1,080/night
Location: Blandford, Nova Scotia
Why You Need To Go: This custom-built home called "Harbour Mist" is an oceanfront French-inspired chateau. It has a floating staircase, an antique stone sink and reclaimed oak floors from a barn in Pennsylvania barn!
Summer house with 360 degree views
Wraparound deck with ocean views at the vacation rental.
$865/night
Location: Margaree Harbour, Nova Scotia
Why You Need To Go: This home is on 50 acres of oceanfront property with panoramic views of the water, shoreline and rolling hills that you can enjoy from the wraparound deck. Inside, there is an open concept floor plan with three bedrooms that sleep up to eight people and two bathrooms that have views of the water.
