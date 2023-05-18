These Ontario Vacation Homes Are Some Of The Best In Canada & The Summer Vibes Are Endless
Private forests and waterfronts could be all yours to explore!
It's time to start gathering your friends and family to book some vacation cottages in Ontario for the summer because the options are limitless and there are some genuinely breathtaking spots.
Vrbo's 2023 Canadian Vacation Homes Of The Year were revealed and there are two Ontario homes on the list of 10 properties. Both are beautiful and luxurious, but one is on its own waterfront and the other has a private forest that leads you to a lake.
"The properties, all stunning, whole homes ranging from idyllic oceanside escapes to enchanting treehouses, were selected by Vrbo based on a combination of criteria including star ratings, guest reviews, and Premier Host status," Vrbo stated in a press release.
Prince Edward County Farmhouse
An aerial image of the farmhouse.The Dans | Vrbo
One of the Ontario vacation homes on Vrbo's list is a seven-bedroom country farmhouse that sleeps 14 people and is on "more than a dozen acres of land."
The farmhouse comes with an old barn, wheat fields, and a private forest leading to a secluded waterfront.
The secluded waterfront.The Dans | Vrbo
The rental is located in Prince Edward Country, and apparently, finding a home like this to have all to yourself is "kind of unheard of." Moreover, downtown Picton, Waupoos and Sandbanks are a short drive away, so if wineries are what you were looking for, then you will undoubtedly find them.
The forest outside the house.The Dans | Vrbo
"The end of the farmland leads to an escarpment overlooking Adolphus Reach - the body of water that connects the Bay of Quinte to Lake Ontario. Hike down through trails of tall trees and dense forest, about 150 steps or so… and brace yourselves for the inevitable climb back up," they stated on the vacation home's page.
The home costs $1,450 per night on average, so split amongst 14 people, the trip could cost you $103 per person a night. Not a bad deal for such a fantastic property.
Muskoka Lakefront Cottage
The outside of the cottage.Northern Lakes Developments | Vrbo
Camp Kahshe is a luxurious beachfront cottage in Muskoka, Ontario, which, if you've been there, you will know the water is exquisite and breathtaking.
But, having this cottage too would make your trip a lot more memorable.
Camp Kahshe - Muskoka Beachfront Cottage Oasiswww.youtube.com
The six-bedroom cottage, which sleeps 18 people, is "a piece of true paradise nestled on Kahshe Lake in Muskoka," they state on the rental page. "Kahshe Lake is Muskoka's 4th largest body of water and the closest Lake in Muskoka to Toronto."
The property has "over 350 ft of water frontage on a private lot with flat land" and is the "epitome of luxury."
The inside of the lakehouse.Northern Lakes Developments | Vrbo
You can take in views from all angles and watch sunsets fall on the peninsula.
Additionally, if you were looking for more privacy than this, the rental page states that guests can "take advantage of our own little private island that offers cliff diving for your entire party."
At $1,850 a night on average, 18 guests could be paying $102 to enjoy the summer heat and cool dips in the lake.
For more information about these beautiful vacation homes, check Vrbo's website. Also, if you were hoping to find a stay outside of Ontario, check out the full Canadian list here.