These Ontario Vacation Homes Were Just Named Among The Best In Canada For 2022

Pack your bags!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Large house with wrap-around porch surrounded by water.

Courtesy of Vrbo

These getaway spots will have you packing your bags. Vrbo just released its first ever "Vacation Homes of the Year" list, and two Ontario stays made the cut.

The list features 10 vacation homes across Canada that received high reviews, a large number of bookings, and excellent star ratings.

The roundup includes a Scandinavian-style ski home in British Columbia, an urban villa in Quebec, and an oceanfront chateau in Nova Scotia.

As for the Ontario properties, this secluded family cottage in Collingwood received twenty-nine 5-star reviews, and it comes with 40 acres of crown land to explore. The five bedroom home sleeps 10 people and boasts panoramic views of the town and Georgian Bay.

Cottage in the countryside with large deck and Muskoka chairs. Cottage in the countryside with large deck and Muskoka chairs. Courtesy of Vrbo

Surrounded by trails and scenery, the vacation spot is just a short drive from Blue Mountain, so you can enjoy both nature and urban life. On average, this spot costs $817 per night.

The second Ontario home that was featured is a private waterfront cottage in Port McNicoll. The giant abode can sleep up to 12 guests and offers 320-degree views of Georgian Bay.

House with wrap-around porch and trees. House with wrap-around porch and trees.Courtesy of Vrbo

The property comes with a a guest suite as well as a lakeside cabana with its own bar, making it an ideal place for summer relaxation, weddings, corporate functions, and more. It comes at an average price of $2,143 per night.

If you're looking for other gorgeous vacation spots around the province, check out these Airbnbs that were the most wish-listed stays of 2021.

From treehouses to romantic cottage getaways, there are so many unique spots to book your next vacay at.


