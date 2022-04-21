Blac Chyna Claims She Put A Gun To Rob Kardashian's Head As A 'Joke' In Court
Blac Chyna’s trial for a lawsuit against the Kardashian family held some problematic revelations about her relationship with Robert Kardashian Jr, one in which she pointed a gun at him.
During one of the fights, Chyna wrapped a phone cord around Kardashian's neck and grabbed his gun from a nightstand, reports NBC. In 2016, as the two celebrated the renewal of their reality show "Rob & Chyna" they ended up getting into an argument, which led to Chyna's actions, which she referred to as a "joke" during the hearing.
While Kardashian was on a FaceTime call with friends, Chyna picked up the gun from the dresser in their bedroom and put it on him, while saying, “If you ever leave me…”
NBC reports that the lawyer who represented Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kris Jenner, spoke of the events as "displays of anger and aggression" that cause the women to fear for their brother and son.
Attorney Michael G. Rhodes questioned Chyna's behavior by asking if "grabbing a gun is funny" to her, to which she said "It was a joke" to her and "to him too."
NBC stated that when asked why she decided to grab the gun, she explained that "he was already messing with it," so that's why she took it. "I was being funny while he was on FaceTime with his friends."
During the all-day testimony on Wednesday, it became known that the two had more than one physical altercation, while they lived in Kylie Jenner's home in Hidden Hills, California. However, the ones spoken of in the trial happened on December 14 and 15 of 2016.
Chyna is suing the Kardashians for US$100 million, claiming that they tried to ruin her TV career, stating that Rob's mother, Kris Jenner, and his sisters misconstructed the story of the altercations in order to have their reality show canceled.