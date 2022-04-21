Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
blac chyna

Blac Chyna Claims She Put A Gun To Rob Kardashian's Head As A 'Joke' In Court

Global Staff Writer
Black Chyna. Right: Robert Kardashian Jr.

Black Chyna. Right: Robert Kardashian Jr.

@blacchyna | Instagram,@robkardashianofficial | Instagram

Blac Chyna’s trial for a lawsuit against the Kardashian family held some problematic revelations about her relationship with Robert Kardashian Jr, one in which she pointed a gun at him.

During one of the fights, Chyna wrapped a phone cord around Kardashian's neck and grabbed his gun from a nightstand, reports NBC. In 2016, as the two celebrated the renewal of their reality show "Rob & Chyna" they ended up getting into an argument, which led to Chyna's actions, which she referred to as a "joke" during the hearing.

While Kardashian was on a FaceTime call with friends, Chyna picked up the gun from the dresser in their bedroom and put it on him, while saying, “If you ever leave me…”

NBC reports that the lawyer who represented Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kris Jenner, spoke of the events as "displays of anger and aggression" that cause the women to fear for their brother and son.

Attorney Michael G. Rhodes questioned Chyna's behavior by asking if "grabbing a gun is funny" to her, to which she said "It was a joke" to her and "to him too."

NBC stated that when asked why she decided to grab the gun, she explained that "he was already messing with it," so that's why she took it. "I was being funny while he was on FaceTime with his friends."

During the all-day testimony on Wednesday, it became known that the two had more than one physical altercation, while they lived in Kylie Jenner's home in Hidden Hills, California. However, the ones spoken of in the trial happened on December 14 and 15 of 2016.

Chyna is suing the Kardashians for US$100 million, claiming that they tried to ruin her TV career, stating that Rob's mother, Kris Jenner, and his sisters misconstructed the story of the altercations in order to have their reality show canceled.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...