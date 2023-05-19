A Bookstore Owner Refused To Let 'Wet People' Inside During Torrential Rain & He Gives 'Zero F's'
Dry customers were locked inside.
A bookstore manager in Galveston, Texas refused to let people in during a torrential downpour to save his merchandise, and his employees say he gave "zero f*ks."
The manager, Clyde, locked the dry customers inside and told the line of "wet customers" waiting outside that they weren't allowed to come in. He even had a cop at the store to help him police the patrons and monitor the rain.
"We've got this great invention, it's called a f*ing umbrella," he said as he locked the door to the eager book lovers waiting in the gloomy weather without one.
Those with an umbrella who were allowed inside had to keep their soaking wet "invention" near the front door because, as the staff member said in her TikTok, "we have a ton of books."
This place is a pretty popular bookstore, from a quick look at the comment section, and followers replied to the video that they love the establishment even more because of the manager.
"I need to work for Clyde," one person replied.
Another wrote that they need to come by during their next trip to the island.
"I love the Witchery!!!" A user wrote, "won’t dare to come in on a rainy day now."
While many visitors, old and new, are saying they'll have to make a stop when it's not inclement weather, the company's Instagram site might make you wonder, how can you blame Clyde?
Galveston Island gets some pretty heavy rain, and back when Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017, the store flooded.
Even his staff member replied to a TikTok comment that people really do come into the store dripping with rain to handle paper products.
"Soaking wet people will come in and handle books! It’s wild!"