Border-straddling library opens Canadian entrance
Canadians can now visit the Haskell Free Library and Opera House without crossing through a U.S. border checkpoint, thanks to a new entrance on the Canadian side.
The library straddles the border between Stanstead, Que., and Derby Line, Vt.
There was a ceremony this morning to inaugurate the new door on the Canadian side of the building.
Canadian visitor Ruth Whitman attended the event and said she was excited to use the new access point.
The building previously had no entrance on the Canadian side, requiring visitors to enter from the United States.
Last year, U.S. authorities ended a century-old arrangement that had allowed Canadians to enter the library from the American side without a passport or passing through customs.
The Library was intentionally built on the international border so residents of both countries could use it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.
By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.