Bronze maple leaf taken from monument honouring slain New Brunswick RCMP officers

Bronze maple leaf taken from N.B. RCMP monument
Bronze maple leaf taken from N.B. RCMP monument
A bronze monument featuring life-size statues of Constables Doug Larche, Dave Ross and Fabrice Gevaudan is unveiled in Moncton, N.B., on Saturday, June 4, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Writer

Mounties in southeastern New Brunswick have begun an investigation after a bronze maple leaf was taken off a monument commemorating three RCMP officers killed on the job.

Insp. Jonathan White says the statue at The Honour Garden pays tribute to constables Fabrice Gevaudan, David Ross and Douglas Larche, and holds "tremendous significance" to police and residents of Moncton.

He says the theft of the bronze plaque — one of several surrounding the monument — is concerning and disappointing, and he asks anyone with information to come forward.

The monument was erected after Justin Bourque armed himself with a semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun to kill police officers in June 2014.

Driven by paranoia and hatred for government, Bourque shot down the three officers and wounded two others before running into the woods, embarking on a manhunt that lasted more than 29 hours.

Bourque was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

"This memorial … stands as a lasting tribute to three of our fallen members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their communities," White said in a news release Wednesday. 

"The theft of this bronze plaque is deeply concerning and disappointing, as it represents far more than a piece of metal. It is a symbol of remembrance, respect and gratitude."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2026.

— By Aaron Sousa in Edmonton

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Yogurt sold at Costco stores in Canada is being recalled and you can get a full refund

A few flavours and product sizes are included in this recall.

Ontario's warmest lake is dotted with silky-sand beaches and charming waterfront towns

It's a beautiful spot for a summer escape.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 11 are out and there's a $30 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

11 Government of Canada jobs you can apply for that pay up to $137,000 a year

Some positions don't require a university degree!

You could see the northern lights and the Perseid meteor shower across Canada tonight

This meteor shower has "extremely bright" fireballs with long trails!

I compared birthday cakes from Loblaws, Costco and Walmart — one actually tasted homemade

Find out which one fell short.👇🍰

Costco is offering deals that get you the cost of your membership back in gift cards

Some members can get $150!

Another six whales being moved out of Marineland, headed to U.S. aquariums

Another batch of whales leaving Marineland