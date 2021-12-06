Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

BTS Is Taking An 'Extended Period Of Rest' & They All Just Got Personal Instagram Accounts

It's because they "need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives."

BTS Is Taking An 'Extended Period Of Rest' & They All Just Got Personal Instagram Accounts
@bts.bighitofficial | Instagram

After spending two years without a break and entertaining their fans throughout the pandemic, the South Korean band BTS is taking a well-deserved break.

Bighit Music, the entertainment company representing BTS, informed their fans of the band's decision to take an "extended period of rest" in a statement on Sunday.

This will be the band's first period of rest since 2019 and it's set to begin after they complete their remaining events from the "BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE-LA" and "2021 Jingle Ball Tour."

The official announcement stated that the rest will serve as a chance for the band members "to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy."

Given the band's tight schedules, they haven't spent the holiday season with their families since they launched as a band. This extended rest period falls right in time for them to go home to spend the holidays with their families and loved ones.

The announcement also explained that even though the boy band has far from average lives, taking time off to enjoy average and everyday life is necessary for the members to concentrate on themselves.

Not to fret: it is not the end of the band, it's just a short break, and they promise they'll be back.

The boys also won't be completely off the radar because they just launched Instagram accounts.

Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and V have each added more than 13.5 million followers already.

The band will be preparing to make their comeback in the spring with a concert in South Korea.

"BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a new chapter,"" said the announcement.

From Your Site Articles

19 Fun Games To Play At Your Holiday Gatherings That'll Make You Laugh Until You Cry

You can get them all from Amazon Canada!

Brittany Barber | Narcity Media, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

After a delicious meal and a round of gift-giving, the best part of any holiday gathering is a fun game. Whether you're super competitive or just love a good laugh, there are games for any type of group out there.

Keep Reading Show less

Holiday Gift Ideas Under $100 That Are So Good, You'll Want To Keep Them All For Yourself

These gifts are perfect for the people you love most. 🎁

@tangram_factory | Instagram, Linen Chest

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With just three weeks left until Christmas and other holidays already starting, you may still be wondering what to get your loved ones. You can find some amazing gifts under $50 but for those lucky few on your list, you may have allotted a bigger budget.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Small Businesses In Toronto With Some Pretty Sweet Cyber Week Sales

It's Small Business Saturday after all!

@mossdanforth | Instagram, @irishdesignhouse | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

At this point, most Torontonians are aware that this weekend is jam-packed with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But did you know that today is also Small Business Saturday?

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals In Canada That'll Make You Say 'I Do,' Even If No One Asked

So many options! 💍

@brilliantearth | Instagram, @bluenilediamond | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a particularly special gift this holiday season, Black Friday is the perfect time of year to splurge on jewelry — especially if you're thinking about popping the question sometime soon!

Keep Reading Show less