BTS Is Taking An 'Extended Period Of Rest' & They All Just Got Personal Instagram Accounts
It's because they "need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives."
After spending two years without a break and entertaining their fans throughout the pandemic, the South Korean band BTS is taking a well-deserved break.
Bighit Music, the entertainment company representing BTS, informed their fans of the band's decision to take an "extended period of rest" in a statement on Sunday.
This will be the band's first period of rest since 2019 and it's set to begin after they complete their remaining events from the "BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE-LA" and "2021 Jingle Ball Tour."
The official announcement stated that the rest will serve as a chance for the band members "to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy."
Given the band's tight schedules, they haven't spent the holiday season with their families since they launched as a band. This extended rest period falls right in time for them to go home to spend the holidays with their families and loved ones.
The announcement also explained that even though the boy band has far from average lives, taking time off to enjoy average and everyday life is necessary for the members to concentrate on themselves.
Not to fret: it is not the end of the band, it's just a short break, and they promise they'll be back.
The boys also won't be completely off the radar because they just launched Instagram accounts.
Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and V have each added more than 13.5 million followers already.
The band will be preparing to make their comeback in the spring with a concert in South Korea.
"BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a new chapter,"" said the announcement.