A Worker Has Died After Being Electrocuted At Calgary’s Southcentre Mall
The mall closed its doors for the remainder of the day.
A worker has died after being electrocuted at a Calgary mall.
According to an email sent to Narcity from a Calgary Police spokesperson, officers were called to Southcentre Mall around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29 for reports of a worker being electrocuted.
They confirmed that the worker "is deceased."
The mall announced online that it would remain closed for the remainder of the day on Wednesday.
There is no information currently available regarding whether or not the worker was a mall employee or contractor.
Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.