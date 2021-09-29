Trending Tags

A Worker Has Died After Being Electrocuted At Calgary’s Southcentre Mall

The mall closed its doors for the remainder of the day.

A worker has died after being electrocuted at a Calgary mall.

According to an email sent to Narcity from a Calgary Police spokesperson, officers were called to Southcentre Mall around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29 for reports of a worker being electrocuted.

They confirmed that the worker "is deceased."

The mall announced online that it would remain closed for the remainder of the day on Wednesday.

There is no information currently available regarding whether or not the worker was a mall employee or contractor.

Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

Pokémon GO Players In Vancouver Risk Their Lives To Catch Virtual Creatures

Gotta catch 'em all?
@dear_kse

As you all know, Pokémon GO has been released in Canada. It has been sweeping the streets of Vancouver and it has Metro Vancouver's Transit Police slightly concerned. Not only are people paying less attention to their surroundings as they frolic through augmented reality, but some players have actually risked their life to catch these virtual monsters.

Reports came out Wednesday, stating that two teenagers were spotted playing the Pokémon GO game on their phones at a downtown Skytrain station when one decided to jump onto the tracks while his friend watched from the platform. Police say it was quite evident that this thoughtless action was clearly in response to playing the game.

