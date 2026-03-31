Mark Carney is denying claims he's considering proroguing Parliament if he gets a majority

Three upcoming by-elections could grant the Liberals a majority government.

​Mark Carney speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill.

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill.

Mark Carney | Facebook
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Prime Minister Mark Carney says he has "absolutely not" been considering proroguing Parliament if he gains a majority in a series of upcoming by-elections.

Speaking at a news conference with reporters in Wakefield, Quebec, today, the prime minister said the idea "never even entered" his mind.

The Globe and Mail newspaper reported the Carney government is considering proroguing Parliament if the Liberals sweep a set of by-elections in two weeks' time.

READ ALSO: 172 seats won't be enough for a Liberal majority in Canada's current Parliament — Here's why

Three by-elections are set for April 13, and the outcome could grant the Carney government a narrow majority government.

Two by-elections are in Liberal strongholds in the Toronto area and the third is in Terrebonne, a contested Quebec riding north of Montreal.

Proroguing Parliament would grant Carney the ability to reset the parliamentary agenda and the structure of House of Commons committees, giving him more power to advance his government's legislation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2026.

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  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

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