Senator, MP, advocate call on Ottawa to pass Indian Act status law before break

Calls grow for Ottawa to change Indian Act
Calls grow for Ottawa to change Indian Act
Sen. Paul Prosper speaks during a plenary session on economic reconciliation at the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

First Nations MPs and senators are calling on the federal government to pass legislation changing the rules on status under the Indian Act before they leave Ottawa for the summer break.

The legislation, S-2, was amended by senators to remove what is known as the second-generation cutoff and permits the transfer of First Nations status to a child if one of their parents is registered.

It's being studied by the House of Commons committee on Indigenous issues and a Conservative MP moved a motion today for debate to end.

Sen. Paul Prosper, who put forward those amendments, says there is overwhelming support for the changes from some 500 First Nations across the country.

He says it appears the federal government does not want to change status requirements because it would have to pay more for First Nations-based services and programming.

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty says that while she is committed to eliminating the second-generation cutoff, more consultations with First Nations are required first.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2026.

By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canadians are leaving Canada in record numbers and almost 50% are from one province

Canadian emigration just hit an all-time high. 🛫

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 9 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

You might be one of the Maxplus winners!

Milk sold at Costco stores in Canada is being recalled

You can get a refund for the affected product.

I compared chicken tenders from A&W, KFC and Mary Browns — one is miles ahead

And one is miles behind...

This beautiful lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Canada's best spots to live

It has scenic beaches and harbour views.

8 government of Canada jobs in Toronto that pay up to $161,000 a year

Some positions don't require a degree.

Canada's one-time grocery payment went out recently but you might not have received money

Did you check your mailbox? 👀

Russia calls Canada a 'warmonger' for new deal with Ukraine on drone production

Russia calls Canada 'warmonger' for Ukraine drones

This small oceanside city with ancient trees was dubbed Canada's #1 most livable

Here's what Canada's most livable city is like. 👇