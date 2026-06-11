Senator, MP, advocate call on Ottawa to pass Indian Act status law before break
First Nations MPs and senators are calling on the federal government to pass legislation changing the rules on status under the Indian Act before they leave Ottawa for the summer break.
The legislation, S-2, was amended by senators to remove what is known as the second-generation cutoff and permits the transfer of First Nations status to a child if one of their parents is registered.
It's being studied by the House of Commons committee on Indigenous issues and a Conservative MP moved a motion today for debate to end.
Sen. Paul Prosper, who put forward those amendments, says there is overwhelming support for the changes from some 500 First Nations across the country.
He says it appears the federal government does not want to change status requirements because it would have to pay more for First Nations-based services and programming.
Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty says that while she is committed to eliminating the second-generation cutoff, more consultations with First Nations are required first.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2026.
By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.