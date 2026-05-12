UN says Canada must change Indian Act

UN, First Nations leaders say Liberals must pass Indian Act changes as 'priority'
UN says Canada must change Indian Act
Sharon McIvor of the Human Rights Committee, left, speaks as Grand Chief Stewart Phillip looks on as they address a news conference in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, Jan. 12, 2015 regarding an investigation regarding the root causes of violence against Indigenous women in Canada.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Writer

A United Nations panel is calling on Ottawa to eliminate the second-generation cutoff in the Indian Act "as a matter of priority."

Current law uses a formula to determine whether an individual qualifies for "full" or "half" First Nations status, and some leaders say the formula punishes people over their choice of marriage partners.

A bill being studied by a House of Commons committee seeks to remove that second-generation cutoff, but Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty has signalled her government will not support it.

The United Nations' expert mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples says the federal government has an opportunity to address "forced assimilation" inherent in the legislation, along with sex- and race-based discrimination.

Sharon McIvor, a longtime critic of the Indian Act, says Gull-Masty is using consultations as cover to further delay removing the cutoff and restoring First Nations status to the children of rights-holders.

She says the minister needs to decide whether the government is "willing to finally do the right thing, or continue standing on the wrong side of history."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2026.

By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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