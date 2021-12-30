Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

Canada Just Introduced New Restrictions On How Much Food You Can Bring Into The Country

Don't go over your maple syrup allowance!

Canada Just Introduced New Restrictions On How Much Food You Can Bring Into The Country
Josefhanus | Dreamstime, Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

New restrictions on quantities of food products that travellers are allowed to bring into Canada are now in effect.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the new limits on items also apply to food products that are bought online and imported into the country.

The restrictions vary depending on the product, where it originates and the Canadian province you're bringing it into.

The limits only apply to products that are for personal use and do not include food items intended for commercial use.

Bringing food into Canada from the U.S.

  • Dairy, dried foods, confectionery/candy and baked goods — 20 kilograms or 20 litres. Certain products are only allowed if accompanied by the traveller.
  • Eggs — 5 dozen.
  • Fish and seafood — 40 kilograms (only 10 kilograms of dried fish and 1 kilogram of fish roe). Certain fish products are not allowed.
  • Fresh fruits and vegetables — 20 kilograms or 20 litres.
  • Game/animal carcasses — no limit, provided it is accompanied by a traveller who has a hunter's permit or licence.
  • Grain-derived food, honey, infant formula — 20 kilograms or 20 litres.
  • Maple syrup — 20 litres, or 4 kilograms maple products.
  • Meat products — 20 kilograms. Permitted only if accompanied into Canada by the traveller.
  • Non-alcoholic beverages — 50 litres.
  • Nuts, grains, seeds, spices, tea and coffee — 20 kilograms.
  • Oils (food grade) — 50 litres.

Bringing food into Canada from any other country

  • Bread, pastries, cakes, fruit pies, biscuits and baked goods (cannot contain meat) — 20 kilograms.
  • Condiments and confectionary (no meat) — 20 kilograms.
  • Dairy — 20 kilograms. Only cheese is permitted.
  • Dried foods — 20 kilograms.
  • Eggs — not allowed.
  • Fish and seafood — 40 kilograms (only 10 kilograms of dried fish and 1 kilogram of fish roe). Certain fish products are not allowed.
  • Fresh fruit and vegetables — 20 kilograms. Some products may be restricted depending on country of origin.
  • Processed fruit and vegetables — 20 kilograms.
  • Game/animal carcasses — not allowed.
  • Grain-derived foods, honey and instant formula — 20 kilograms.
  • Maple syrup — 20 litres, or 4 kilograms maple products.
  • Meat products — 20 kilograms. Fresh, dried and cured meats (such as hams and sausages) are not permitted. Other restrictions apply.
  • Non-alcoholic beverages — 50 litres.
  • Nuts, grains, seeds, spices, tea and coffee — 20 kilograms.
  • Oils (food grade) — 50 litres.

The personal limit for any food items not mentioned is 20 kilograms. The border officers will be educating people about the new limits until February 6, 2022.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

6 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Of Them Is Due To The Presence Of Insects

Definitely not what you want on your morning pancakes!

Anjelagr | Dreamstime

Health Canada has just issued a slew of recalls on a variety of grocery products, so you should definitely double-check to make sure you don't own any items on this list because if you do, you'll want to proceed with caution!

Canadians are advised to stop using these six products and to either safely dispose of them, return them to the place where they were purchased or contact the company for a refund.

Keep Reading Show less

This Food Product In BC Is Being Recalled Because It May Cause 'Cyanide Poisoning'

You definitely don't want these symptoms. 😬

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

If you recently stocked up on food, you might want to check the contents of your pantry to make sure all of your items are safe.

On November 26, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on One Tang brand Bitter Apricot Kernel. The government agency advised to not consume the product because it "contains excessive amygdalin which may cause acute cyanide poisoning."

Keep Reading Show less

There Are So Many Food Recalls In Canada For Sesame Seeds Right Now Because Of Salmonella

The recalled products have been sold in almost every province.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Canadian Food Inspection Agency

There is another widespread food recall in Canada and this time multiple brands of sesame seeds that were sold all over the country are affected.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has shared four recalls of sesame seed products from six different brands between November 16 and 19 due to possible salmonella contamination.

Keep Reading Show less

Even More Mushrooms Have Now Been Recalled In Canada Due To Listeria Concerns

These symptoms do not sound fun. 😳

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

A government agency has just issued yet another mushroom recall in Canada, so you'll want to check out the contents of your fridge ASAP.

On Monday, November 15, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency updated its recall from earlier this month to include Jongilpoom brand Enoki Mushrooms with a code of CE 173D due to possible Listeria contamination.

Keep Reading Show less