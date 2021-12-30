Canada Just Introduced New Restrictions On How Much Food You Can Bring Into The Country
New restrictions on quantities of food products that travellers are allowed to bring into Canada are now in effect.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the new limits on items also apply to food products that are bought online and imported into the country.
The restrictions vary depending on the product, where it originates and the Canadian province you're bringing it into.
The limits only apply to products that are for personal use and do not include food items intended for commercial use.
Bringing food into Canada from the U.S.
- Dairy, dried foods, confectionery/candy and baked goods — 20 kilograms or 20 litres. Certain products are only allowed if accompanied by the traveller.
- Eggs — 5 dozen.
- Fish and seafood — 40 kilograms (only 10 kilograms of dried fish and 1 kilogram of fish roe). Certain fish products are not allowed.
- Fresh fruits and vegetables — 20 kilograms or 20 litres.
- Game/animal carcasses — no limit, provided it is accompanied by a traveller who has a hunter's permit or licence.
- Grain-derived food, honey, infant formula — 20 kilograms or 20 litres.
- Maple syrup — 20 litres, or 4 kilograms maple products.
- Meat products — 20 kilograms. Permitted only if accompanied into Canada by the traveller.
- Non-alcoholic beverages — 50 litres.
- Nuts, grains, seeds, spices, tea and coffee — 20 kilograms.
- Oils (food grade) — 50 litres.
Bringing food into Canada from any other country
- Bread, pastries, cakes, fruit pies, biscuits and baked goods (cannot contain meat) — 20 kilograms.
- Condiments and confectionary (no meat) — 20 kilograms.
- Dairy — 20 kilograms. Only cheese is permitted.
- Dried foods — 20 kilograms.
- Eggs — not allowed.
- Fish and seafood — 40 kilograms (only 10 kilograms of dried fish and 1 kilogram of fish roe). Certain fish products are not allowed.
- Fresh fruit and vegetables — 20 kilograms. Some products may be restricted depending on country of origin.
- Processed fruit and vegetables — 20 kilograms.
- Game/animal carcasses — not allowed.
- Grain-derived foods, honey and instant formula — 20 kilograms.
- Maple syrup — 20 litres, or 4 kilograms maple products.
- Meat products — 20 kilograms. Fresh, dried and cured meats (such as hams and sausages) are not permitted. Other restrictions apply.
- Non-alcoholic beverages — 50 litres.
- Nuts, grains, seeds, spices, tea and coffee — 20 kilograms.
- Oils (food grade) — 50 litres.
The personal limit for any food items not mentioned is 20 kilograms. The border officers will be educating people about the new limits until February 6, 2022.
