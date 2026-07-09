Canada objects to Olympics loosening restrictions on Russia athletes amid Ukraine war

Canada objects to Olympics warming to Russia
Canada objects to Olympics warming to Russia
Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday, May 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

Canada is objecting to the International Olympic Committee loosening its suspension on Russian athletes.

The move would apply to the 2028 games in Los Angeles, opening the door for Russian athletes to compete, but the IOC says it will decide later if they could do it with the Russian flag and anthem.

Secretary of State for sport Adam van Koeverden, a former Olympian, says he is "appalled" by the move announced Tuesday and says Canada will not let Russian athletes be part of any domestic sports events funded by Ottawa.

For three years, the IOC has specially vetted Russian and Belarusian athletes for military and security agency ties, and only allowed them to play as "individual neutral athletes" with a generic banner.

The committee had blocked both nations due to their role in Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and the committee now says athletes should not be held accountable for actions by their governments. 

The IOC says Russian government officials are still barred from Olympics events.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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