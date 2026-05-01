Canada to buy artillery rocket systems from U.S.

U.S. secures contract to sell artillery rocket systems to Canada: Pentagon
Canada to buy artillery rocket systems from U.S.
A U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires a missile during a joint military drill between the Philippines and the U.S. called Salaknib at Laur, Nueva Ecija province, northern Philippines on Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Writer

The Pentagon says it has secured a billion-dollar contract with Lockheed Martin to manufacture M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and related equipment for Canada and other allied countries.

An online notice this week says the U.S. defence company will create 17 such systems to address the "urgent needs" of their militaries.

Last October, the U.S. State Department approved the possible sale of the sophisticated rocket systems and related equipment to Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has promised to hit Canada's NATO defence spending target — two per cent of GDP — through plans that include the acquisition of new aircraft, armed vehicles and ammunition.

Ottawa has said it is looking to add long-range precision strike capability and American officials said in October that Canada asked to buy 26 of the systems and other items.

The notice from the Pentagon says the systems will be complete by April 2028.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Air Canada is hiring for jobs that pay up to $44 an hour and offer travel perks

There's a "generous" travel program for employees and their friends and families

I moved from Toronto to Vancouver and Ontarians don't know these 10 things about BC

It's like a whole different country!

I'm a Toronto local and I'm begging you (tourists) to stop doing these annoying things

Don't know what a "Toronto left" is? Take transit.

18 grocery products at Costco that cost way less than items at Loblaws

The price differences are more than just a few cents. 👀

I went to Montreal without speaking any French and no one tells you these 5 things

I showed up with three French words and a lot of confidence.😬

I ranked coffee from 5 of Canada's major fast food spots and one was a watery mess

The winner is shocking. 🚨☕️

9 of the best Toronto restaurants local foodies don't want you to know about

Shhhh! 🤫 Don't tell anyone.

A new Canadian coin looks like an artsy loonie but it's worth a lot more than just $1

It features red and black colour enhancements.

2 Canadians detained by Israel: flotilla organizer

Two Canadians detained by Israel off Greek coast: flotilla organizer

Alberta's Smith lauds Canada-U.S. pipeline permit

Alberta's Smith lauds new major Canada-U.S. oil pipeline permit, citing advocacy