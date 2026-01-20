Polar vortex is bringing 'extreme' cold to most of Canada with temperatures below -30 C

Some places could be colder than -40 C! 🥶

snow blowing off frozen lake ontario with toronto skyline in background

Toronto skyline behind a frozen Lake Ontario.

Artemzavarzin | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The polar vortex is forecast to plunge most of the country into "extreme" cold this week.

Canada's weather will be impacted by arctic air, with temperatures dropping to -30 C and even -40 C in some places.

A new forecast posted by The Weather Network revealed that arctic air is set to bring "extreme" cold and potentially record-breaking temperatures to the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

The polar vortex is weak and off kilter, and when that happens, "brutally cold arctic air" can plunge south across Canada.

Eastern parts of Alberta will only get clipped by the cold, but Saskatchewan and Manitoba will take a direct hit on Thursday, January 22.

By the morning on Friday, January 23, parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba plunge into the -40s, with daytime highs in the -30s.

The core of this arctic air will shift east by the weekend, but it will still be cold in the Prairies, according to The Weather Network.

Ontario's weather will also be impacted by the polar vortex and cold arctic air.

By Thursday night, temperatures in northwestern Ontario will drop below -30 C. Then, by Friday evening, the cold will move further into the province.

It's forecast to be in the -20s in southern Ontario, with places like Barrie and Peterborough closer to -30 C!

Temperatures near -30 C are likely in parts of eastern Ontario on Friday night.

On Saturday, January 24, daytime highs "could be among the coldest this century" in Ontario, according to The Weather Network.

Then, Quebec will feel the effects of the polar vortex this weekend.

Montreal's coldest days are forecast on Saturday and Sunday as daytime highs will struggle to get above -20 C.

Also, arctic air will move into the Maritimes, with northwestern New Brunswick feeling the coldest. Daytime highs will be below -20 C on Saturday.

Other places in New Brunswick, along with P.E.I. and parts of Nova Scotia, are forecast to get daytime highs in the minus teens and overnight lows into the -20s this weekend and into early next week.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

ontario weatherpolar vortexcanada weather
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

