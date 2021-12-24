Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

Canada Welcomed More Immigrants In 2021 Than It Has Ever Before In A Single Year

The previous record was from all the way back in 1913!

Canada Welcomed More Immigrants In 2021 Than It Has Ever Before In A Single Year
CitImmCanada | Twitter

Throughout 2021, Canada welcomed the most immigrants it ever has during a single year in its entire history!

It was announced by Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser on December 23 that Canada has now reached its target of welcoming in more than 401,000 new permanent residents this year.

This surpasses the previous record that was set all the way back in 1913, which makes it the most newcomers in a year in Canadian history.

"This is a historic moment for our country, as we welcome the highest number of newcomers in a century," Fraser said.

Also, employees with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada processed a record-breaking half a million applications in 2021!

Due to the pandemic, the majority of the more than 401,000 new permanent residents that were welcomed in 2021 were already in Canada on temporary status.

Back in 2020, the federal government set immigration targets for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The plan is to welcome 411,000 permanent residents in 2022 and 421,000 in 2023 which will then add up to over 1,200,000 people in three years with the 2021 total included.

In 2019, Canada welcomed over 341,000 permanent residents and in 2020, that number dropped to just over 184,500 new permanent residents.

Not only are people moving to Canada but people here are moving within the country as well.

Just between January and June 2021, over 200,000 people ditched their province or territory for somewhere else in the True North. More people left Ontario than any other place in the country during that time!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

7 Things I Didn't See Coming When I Applied To Be A Permanent Resident In Canada

I didn't realize how random the English test was going to be!

@daniel_milligan | Instagram

Hundreds of thousands of people become permanent residents in Canada every year — but if you've been through the process, you'll know that it's anything but straightforward.

As a U.K. citizen in full-time work in Canada, I was able to apply as an Express Entry candidate (you'd think express means it'd be quick, right? Wrong).

Keep Reading Show less

I Moved From BC To Ontario Right Before The Pandemic Hit & Here's What I Learned In Lockdown

Why is grocery shopping so intense here?!

Cormac O'Brien | Narcity

I knew that moving between Ontario and B.C. was never going to be easy, but it definitely wasn't made easier by moving in February 2020.

Just a few weeks after my partner and I landed in Toronto from Victoria, B.C., the entire province and country shut down for the first of many times, closing restaurants, tourist attractions and a whole host of things that might have made settling a little bit easier.

Keep Reading Show less

An English TikToker Is Sharing Her Biggest 'Culture Shocks' When Moving To Canada & LOL

Loon calls are pretty terrifying if you don't know what they are! 😅🇨🇦

thenewcomercollective | TikTok, thenewcomercollective | TikTok

Moving to a new country always comes with a few surprises and one English TikToker is sharing the biggest culture shocks she encountered when moving across the world to Canada.

Kate Johnson (@thenewcomercollective on TikTok) refers to herself as an "English girl building a new life in Canada one timbit at a time," and she's documented a few things that took her by surprise when she moved from Britain to the Great White North.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Things That Caught Me By Surprise When I Immigrated To Canada From Pakistan

And what an eye-opening experience it's been.

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity, Wladyslaw | Wikimedia Commons

When my best friend, Aiman, and I began thinking about immigrating to Canada in 2016, we made sure we didn't get too excited.

Both of us were Pakistani citizens — two twentysomethings from Karachi now living in Dubai. She had lived in the U.A.E. with her family for half her life and I had been there a few years when we struck a friendship.

Keep Reading Show less