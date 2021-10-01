Over 200K Canadians Have Moved Provinces In 2021 & Some Spots Are More In-Demand Than Others
People seem to be fleeing Ontario for other spots in Canada. 😬
It seems that lots of people have been moving provinces in Canada this year and new data is showing which places had the biggest gains and losses so far in 2021.
At the end of September, Statistics Canada published data that revealed how many Canadians moved provinces or territories between January and June 2021 and in total, 202,989 people ditched their province or territory for somewhere else in the country this year.
B.C. had the biggest gains in the first half of 2021 at 24,546 people, followed by Nova Scotia at 7,377, New Brunswick at 3,303, P.E.I. at 1,302 at Newfoundland with 1,096.*
Quebec and Yukon are the only other two places that had gains but both were below 600.
The remaining provinces and territories saw more people moving out than they did moving in like Alberta with a loss of 9,179 people, Manitoba with a loss of 6,011 and Saskatchewan with a loss of 5,247. Nunavut and Northwest Territories both had losses of less than 200.
Ontario is the biggest loser so far in 2021 when it comes to how many Canadians left the province for other places in the country compared to how many came in. The province has lost 17,744 people!
*This article has been updated.