This Canadian airport was named the best in North America and one of the best in the world
Another airport in Canada won an award for having the best staff! ✈️
A Canadian airport was named the best airport in North America and one of the best in the world.
Another airport in Canada won an award for the best staff in North America, and others were ranked as top air travel hubs!
Skytrax's 2026 World Airport Awards were announced on March 18, and many Canadian hubs were recognized as some of the best in the world.
The World Airport Awards are considered the "premier international airport and aviation awards," and winners are determined by votes from more than 13 million passengers around the world.
Vancouver International Airport was named the "Best Airport in North America" in the Skytrax World Airport Awards for 2026.
According to the Vancouver Airport Authority, this is a historic achievement because YVR is now the only airport to receive that award 15 times!
Vancouver International Airport also ranked among the top airports globally, coming in 10th place on the list of the world's top 20 airports.
That's an improvement from 2025 and 2024, when it was below the top 10.
These are the best airports in the world for 2026, according to the Skytrax World Airport Awards:
- Singapore Changi
- Incheon International Airport
- Tokyo Haneda Airport
- Hong Kong International Airport
- Narita International Airport
- Paris Charles de Gaulle
- Rome Fiumicino Airport
- Istanbul Airport
- Munich Airport
- Vancouver International Airport
- Helsinki-Vantaa Airport
- Chubu Centrair International Airport
- Dubai International Airport
- Riyadh King Khalid International Airport
- Vienna International Airport
- London Heathrow Airport
- Amsterdam Schiphol Airport
- Fukuoka International Airport
- Zurich Airport
- Bahrain Airport
Also, the Vancouver International Airport won an award for being the best airport with 20 to 30 million passengers.
Even though it dominated, YVR isn't the only Canadian airport recognized by the 2026 World Airport Awards.
Toronto Pearson Airport won the "Best Airport Staff in North America" award. It also ranked 10th on the Best Airports in North America list, while Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport was seventh.
Then, Ottawa International Airport was fifth, and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport was 10th on the Best Regional Airports in North America list.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.