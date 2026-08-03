Canadian astronaut prepares for NASA mission to International Space Station

Canadian astronaut prepares for NASA mission
Canadian astronaut prepares for NASA mission
The NASA Artemis II SLS (Space Launch System) rocket with the Orion spacecraft prepares to launch at the Kennedy Space Center, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Writer

A few months after Artemis II's lunar flyby, another Canadian astronaut is preparing for a mission in space. 

Joshua Kutryck from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., is one of four members assigned to NASA's SpaceX Crew 13 mission. 

The crew will spend six months at the International Space Station.

The mission includes a Canadian-led study on how space travel and microgravity can affect human health.

The crew will also conduct maintenance work on the station.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the crew is expected to take off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, on Sept. 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I ranked 5 major fast food chains in Canada from worst to best — The winner is shocking

An underdog took home the crown. 👑

This Ontario park sits on a crescent-shaped sandspit and has 11 km of warm-water beaches

It's a magical spot for a summer escape.

This beautiful Ontario town is like a mini Scotland with old-world streets and British charm

Leave your passport behind!

This Ontario beach with sugar-sand dunes and azure water was named among the top 10 in Canada

Who's ready for a beach day?

This tiny Ontario town has 6 stunning beaches and the softest sand in the province

It's a slice of summer paradise.

A new Costco store is coming to Alberta and the warehouse could open soon

This store is in a unique location!

What travellers should know about navigating WestJet strike disruptions

What to know about travel during WestJet's strike

Ontario has a real-life Paris and it's a romantic gem with riverside charm and European vibes

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Hundreds protest Meta's plan for massive data centre in northern Alberta county

Hundreds protest Meta's data centre in Alberta