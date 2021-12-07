Canadian Influencers Reveal Their Top Tips For Crushing Goals & Here's What They Had To Say
The Birds Papaya and Basement Gang partner with Bodacious to talk about self-confidence.
Social media, whether you like it or not, plays a big part in the daily lives of most Canadians. A whopping 83% of internet users across the country accessed social media in 2021, and that figure is expected to increase to over 96% by 2026.
Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok are more than just time killers. These apps make it easy to share your thoughts with different communities, keep in touch with friends, stay up-to-date with the news, or find new products, job postings and events.
But all that good comes with some bad. It's no secret that those hours spent scrolling can have a negative effect on your mental health.
Canadian entrepreneur and Instagram star Sarah Nicole Landry (aka The Birds Papaya), TikTok sensation Basement Gang, and Bodacious Wine have teamed up to show Canadians that they can rise above negativity, pursue their boldest dreams and keep crushing it — even when social media gets them down.
Courtesy of The Birds Papaya and Bodacious Wine
The pressure imposed by these apps to fit into societal "norms" can be grating. Instead of trying to force yourself into a box, why not live and be unapologetically true to yourself?
The Birds Papaya and Basement Gang share their top tips on remaining confident.
Give Yourself Credit Where It's Due
Though people may have led you to believe otherwise in the past, it's good to celebrate your accomplishments. It doesn't mean you're vain — it means you're taking the time to acknowledge your skills and hard work.
"I try and give myself the credit where it's due," Landry told Bodacious. "I'm the bold one. Not my lipstick. Not my boots. Not anything external."
It's easy to compare yourself to others online who appear to be achieving more and living glamorous lives. Try to shake off those standards of perfection and give yourself a pat on the back for everything you've accomplished.
Face Your Fears
Trying new things can be scary, but scary can be good. Trust yourself and your instincts, but don't let doubt hold you back from something you truly want.
"Throughout our journey, we've learned a lot about who we are," Basement Gang said.
"We've done a lot of things that we could never have imagined ourselves doing. But it taught us that getting out of our comfort zone is a way to truly find your passion and build confidence in yourself. It's about being bold and really finding who you are."
Stay True To Yourself, Show Up & Be Bold
Is there a promotion at your job you think you're a great fit for or maybe a fashion trend you've been nervous to try? Stop waiting for the right time and take that leap.
"Confidence is less about feeling and more about action for me," said Landry. "If I wait on the feeling, I wait on life. So sometimes, with knees shaking, I choose to show up, be me and be bold."
You might make a mistake — just brush it off, try to learn from it and move forward. The important thing is that you stepped out of your comfort zone, and that's pretty incredible.
Block Out The Negativity & Spread Positivity
Social media can be a breeding ground for hate, but don't let the criticism get to you. Remember, misery loves company.
"One thing we try to pride ourselves on is our ability to spread positivity but, today especially with social media there is a chance that negativity can come into one's life," said Basement Gang. "One way we always try to overcome that negativity is to recognize that if someone is hating on you, you're probably doing something right."
Courtesy of Basment Gang and Bodacious Wine
No matter where you go or what you do, there will always be people who have an opinion. Whatever people might think, hold your head up high and live boldly.
If you feel like celebrating yourself, put on your fave outfit and grab a bottle of Bodacious wine (available in red, white and rosé varietals) from your local liquor store. You're awesome, and you should take a moment to recognize that.
Find Bodacious Wine at your nearest retailer. You can also follow them on Instagram for more information.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you are going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.