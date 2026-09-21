Carney set to make the case for multilateralism at United Nations event

Carney to attend United Nations event
Carney to attend United Nations event
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a joint news conference with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York City and make the case for multilateralism as U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to tear down international institutions overshadow the event.

Carney is expected to take part in a roundtable discussion today  with European Council President António Costa and Kenya's President William Ruto about strengthening multilateral collaboration.

Carney and the other two leaders co-wrote an opinion piece published Sunday in The Financial Times that argues the global community is more interdependent than ever, "even as it becomes more fragmented and polarized."

Trump's return to the White House and his unpredictable tariff campaign have upended global institutions and pushed away traditional allies. 

Trump and members of his administration have demanded significant changes to the UN and have held back funding for the institution, putting it in turmoil.

Carney is set later in the week to attend a discussion on the two-state solution in the Middle East and to meet with global and business leaders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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