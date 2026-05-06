Carney to consult committee on Senate picks

Carney says he'll consult Trudeau's committee on Senate picks
Carney to consult committee on Senate picks
Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is holding his cards close to his chest on how he will go about making appointments to the Senate, amid a growing number of vacancies.

Carney does say he will make his picks for the upper chamber "in due course," and he will consider advice from the appointments board established by former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The prime minister made the remarks in response to a question at a news conference in Montreal today.

Some senators say they're concerned about the growing list of vacancies in the upper chamber, with nine seats currently vacant and six senators set to retire later this year.

Vowing to put an end to patronage in the wake of a Senate expense scandal, Trudeau kicked senators out of his caucus and set up an independent advisory board for appointments.

Trudeau's process fell under scrutiny when he made a series of partisan appointments before leaving office — including former Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner and prominent Liberal party donors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2026.

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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