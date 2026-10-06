Carney to again visit Turkey later this month amid trade talks, LGBTQ+ crackdown

Carney to visit Turkey later this month
Carney to visit Turkey later this month
Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is returning to Turkey later this month as he seeks to boost trade and defence ties with a country with rising importance.

Carney was in Turkey for the NATO summit in July, and his office says he will again visit the country from Oct. 21 to 23.

He will start in Ankara to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where talks will focus on energy and mining, climate, defence and security as well as interpersonal ties, Carney's office says.

Carney will then head to Istanbul to meet with Turkish business leaders and investors, focused on energy, aerospace, advanced technologies, and mining and critical minerals.

The visit comes amid rising criticism from LGBTQ+ groups over Canada's decision not to join European peers in criticizing raids on Turkish organizations that advocate for minorities.

Canada is negotiating a trade agreement with Turkey, with bilateral trade increasing 50 per cent in the past five years and as Turkey mulls buying Canadian nuclear-energy technology.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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