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Canada's next generation of soccer stars just got a major boost fuelled by Chevrolet Driven FC

Featuring Toronto FC, CF Montréal, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC players!

Driven FC players

Driven FC in action

Courtesy of Geerthan Ranjhan, Courtesy of Anbarassi Ratnasamy
Editor, Studio

September was a massive month for Canadian youth soccer.

In partnership with Major League Soccer, Chevrolet invited over 250 young soccer players across Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver to take part in Driven FC.

The Chevrolet Driven FC program is more than just a soccer clinic. With three big stops across the country, the initiative celebrates local communities and elevates the next generation of athletes, welcoming players who demonstrate real hustle, heart and grit on and off the pitch.

The first event took place on September 20 at BMO Training Grounds, where Canada's next generation of soccer stars took to the pitch with Toronto FC players like Richie Laryea and Kobe Franklin to run drills, get on-field advice, and make incredible memories.

Theo Corbeanu signs a soccer ball for a Driven FC participant. Theo Corbeanu signs a soccer ball for a Driven FC participant. Courtesy of Geerthan Ranjhan

September 22 saw Driven FC come to Montréal's Stade Saputo, where Quebec's young soccer fans were mentored by professionals from CF Montréal like Sam Piette and Prince Owusu.

Participants at Stade Saputo join CF Montr\u00e9al players on the pitch. Participants at Stade Saputo join CF Montréal players on the pitch. Courtesy of Anbarassi Ratnasamy

The final stop was Vancouver's National Soccer Development Centre on September 27, where defender Sam Adekugbe and his teammates taught West Coast soccer lovers a thing or two.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC players meet Chevrolet Driven FC participants. Vancouver Whitecaps FC players meet Chevrolet Driven FC participants. Courtesy of Lim Weng Wey

From Toronto to Montréal to Vancouver, Driven FC gave young players the chance to share the pitch with MLS pros and take something home from the experience, from new skills to memories and keepsakes.

"At Chevrolet, we know our vehicles connect Canadians to the people, places and passions that matter most. That same spirit comes to life on the soccer pitch, where every young player brings their own drive and purpose to the game. Through Chevrolet Driven FC, we're championing the next generation as they build confidence, connections and memories that can shape their lives for years to come," said Lauren MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer at General Motors Canada.

Learn more about Chevrolet's partnership with MLS.

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