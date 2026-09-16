This epic Canadian soccer experience invites young players to train with MLS pros
Chevrolet and MLS are bringing the Driven FC experience to three major Canadian cities this fall.
Watching the pros play is already special. But getting the chance to train alongside them? That takes things to a whole new level.
This fall, young soccer players across Canada will get that chance through Chevrolet Driven FC, a youth soccer program that celebrates players who show hustle, heart and grit on the pitch and in their communities.
The Chevrolet Driven FC tour will make three stops across the country this September, inviting up to 85 youth players to take part alongside players from each city's MLS club.
During one unforgettable day with local soccer idols, youth players will take to the pitch for drills, coaching and tips directly from MLS pros.
Driven FC gives participants who are already exhibiting winning habits and providing leadership in their communities the chance to build their skills, learn from the pros, and walk away with memorable experiences and keepsakes.
For young players who dream about the big leagues, it's a rare chance to get an up-close look at the professional soccer world and learn from athletes who know what it takes to get there.
The Driven FC tour kicks off in Toronto on September 20 at BMO Training Grounds, followed by Montreal on September 22 at Stade Saputo. The final stop takes place in Vancouver on September 27 at the National Soccer Development Centre.
With Chevrolet and MLS bringing the experience back for another year, Driven FC is giving the next generation of Canadian soccer legends a day they'll remember long after the final whistle.