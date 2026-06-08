The Allstate Soccer Show is coming to Toronto where you can meet Canada Soccer stars for only $5
Think Comic-Con, but for soccer — and every dollar goes to charity.
Toronto is in full soccer mode right now, and if you're not already planning your June around it, you're going to want to start. The Allstate Soccer Show is coming to Mississauga on June 14, and it might just be the move of the summer.
Taking place at the International Centre in Mississauga, The Allstate Soccer Show is essentially "Comic-Con for soccer fans."
We're talking meet-and-greets with athletes from Canada Soccer's Men's and Women's National Teams, CF Montréal and the Canadian Premier League, plus panels, games, contests and the kind of atmosphere that only happens when a city is fully in its soccer era.
The Allstate Soccer ShowCourtesy of The Allstate Soccer Show
It lands just two days after Canada's home opener in Toronto, so the buzz in the city is going to be at a fever pitch. And this is genuinely one of the best options for fans who want an immersive, in-person experience to go along with the tournament.
Tickets are $5, which is not a typo, and 100% of proceeds go to the Canada Soccer Foundation. You're getting a full day of pro athlete meet-and-greets and fan activities for less than your morning latte, while also doing something good.
Test your skills at the Allstate Soccer Show.Courtesy of The Allstate Soccer Show
The athlete lineup alone makes it worth the trip. You'll have the chance to meet players from Canada Soccer's Men's and Women's National Teams (the same squads that have become must-watch television over the last few years) alongside Canadian Premier League players and CF Montréal stars.
Whether you're the person who can name every player on the roster or someone who just got into the sport this summer, the access here is genuinely special.
Athletes from Canada Soccer's Men's and Women's National Teams, CF Montréal and the Canadian Premier League will be there.Courtesy of The Allstate Soccer Show
It's also a great call for families. The combo of low ticket price, activities and the chance for kids to meet their sporting heroes makes this one of the more memorable (and cheaper) things you could do in the GTA this June.
The Allstate Soccer Show takes place on June 14 at the International Centre, located at 6900 Airport Road in Mississauga. Tickets are $5 and available at soccershow.ca. Follow along at @soccershowsocial on Instagram for athlete announcements and updates leading up to the event.