FIFA World Cup 2026: How to turn your game day into a local-approved Toronto adventure
There's so much to explore outside the stadium.
This summer, Toronto becomes one of the biggest stages in the world.
As FIFA World Cup 2026 fans pour into the city from every corner of the globe, Toronto will transform into a celebration of soccer, culture and community.
While the action inside Toronto Stadium will undoubtedly be unforgettable, you can't underestimate the epic memories waiting for you across the city.
If you're visiting, booking a stay through Airbnb gives you a perfect base camp from which to explore the dynamic cultural landscape that makes Toronto special. And if you call the city home, it's the perfect time to play tourist and fall more in love with the 6ix.
Here's how to turn a FIFA World Cup 2026 match day in Toronto into a complete experience that even a local would sign off on.
The night before: Explore one of Toronto's best food destinations
While visitors often focus on downtown Toronto, locals know some of the city's best food can be found further east.
Home to vibrant Tamil, Caribbean, Chinese and South Asian communities, Scarborough has built a reputation as one of Toronto's most exciting culinary destinations.
Rothi kottu from Queens. Right: Scarborough Bluffs.Courtesy of Geerthan Ranjhan
Whether it's Jamaican favourites from Scotty Bons, Sri Lankan dishes from Queens or a hidden gem tucked into a busy plaza, there's no shortage of incredible meals waiting to be discovered.
It's also home to the Scarborough Bluffs, a stunning stretch of cliffs overlooking Lake Ontario that feels worlds away from the city's bustling downtown core.
Start game day with breakfast in Liberty Village
Blueberry pancakes from Mildred's Temple Kitchen. Right: The FIFA World Cup 2026 sign in Liberty Village. Courtesy of Geerthan Ranjhan
If you're in the city for the FIFA World Cup 2026 action, think of Toronto Stadium as your North Star. Head a little north, and you'll find yourself in Liberty Village.
Bustling, vibrant and trendy, this is where you'll always find hidden (and not-so-hidden) gems like Mildred's Temple Kitchen, where locals swear by the thick, fluffy blueberry pancakes.
With a good feed in your tummy and a few hours to go until game time, now's your chance to take in some sights.
Ride the streetcar to the Distillery District
Distillery District. Right: Desserts from SOMA chocolatemaker.Courtesy of Geerthan Ranjhan
Nothing gives you the lay of the land quite like a streetcar ride through downtown. Yes, this route takes you away from Toronto Stadium, but it also means you can saunter, snack and savour every moment of the stroll back.
Pick up some gelato from SOMA and check out the architecture of Toronto's Old Town. It's a great spot to pick up a charming souvenir from a shop, pick up a coffee and let the excitement build as the minutes count down to kick off.
Soak up the Harbourfront vibes
Toronto Harbourfront. Courtesy of Geerthan Ranjhan
From there, head to Harbourfront to enjoy views of Lake Ontario and Toronto's iconic skyline. The area is packed with walking paths, public art installations and outdoor spaces that come alive during the summer months.
Visitors looking for a different perspective of the city can hop on a boat tour, while those wanting a slower pace can simply stroll along the water and enjoy sunny summer vibes.
Locally approved lunch spots en route back to Toronto Stadium
A smash burger from Aloette Go. Right: Dumplings from Mom's Pan-Fried Bun. Courtesy of Geerthan Ranjhan
Between Harbourfront and Toronto Stadium, there's a literal feast of options for lunch. But for a delicious and quick feed, a stop by Aloette Go is a great choice.
This to-go spot is infused with the fine-dining philosophy of Aloette's restaurants, giving the burgers, fries and chicken tenders that little extra something.
Mom's Pan-Fried Bun is a little detour, but a definite must-try. With a few spots dotted around Toronto, it's easy to find a little time to tuck into some of their handmade dumplings.
Live the FIFA World Cup 2026 dream at Toronto Stadium
Game time at Toronto Stadium. Courtesy of Geerthan Ranjhan
Eventually, all roads lead back to Toronto Stadium.
For a few hours, Toronto will be at the centre of the soccer world. As fans from around the globe fill the stands, the atmosphere promises to be unforgettable, with every chant, save and goal adding to the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Keep the soccer spirit alive after the final whistle
Hit the pitch with Dwayne De Rosario and Kadeisha Buchanan.Courtesy of Airbnb
Watching the World Cup from the stands is unforgettable, but actually playing on the pitch is literally iconic.
The day after the final whistle on July 3, Airbnb's Play with a Pro experience gives fans exactly that chance, hosted by Toronto native and four-time MLS Cup Champion Dwayne De Rosario and Olympic gold medalist Kadeisha Buchanan.
Guests gear up in the players' locker room, walk the official tunnel and take to the Toronto Stadium pitch for a coached match alongside two Canadian legends. Grab your spot and play a match with soccer pros in Toronto Stadium.
For a few weeks during the FIFA World Cup 2026, Toronto will become a meeting place for soccer fans from every corner of the globe.
With stays available across the city, Airbnb is making it easier for the world to meet in Toronto, helping to discover the neighbourhoods, restaurants and local experiences that make the city special.
Check out the Airbnb FIFA World Cup 2026™ hub and visit them on Instagram and TikTok to stay close to the action.