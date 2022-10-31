A Chicago Student Is Viral For His Justin Bieber Costume & People Say He 'Slayed' Halloween
"The first transition & I was already convinced."
Halloween is the perfect excuse to dress up as your favorite celebrity, and when you achieve a nearly identical look, the costume becomes even more exciting. This is the case of a Chicago student who turned himself into Justin Bieber and went viral for his outfit.
TikTok user Nate Dufilho (@nate_dufilho7) posted a clip where he’s seen dressing as a 2010 version of Justin Bieber for this year’s Halloween celebration.
The video captioned "Why did I do this" already has over five million views and more than one million likes.
@nate_dufilho7
Why did I do this #justinbieber #2010jb #bieberfever #joke #nateisgreat #thotswnate #viral #loyolachicago #blers #halloween #FlexEveryAngle
Nate used a plain purple hoodie with white jeans and wore a white jacket on top of the purple garment, similar to the way Bieber used to come out on stage during his My World Tour shows in 2010 and 2011.
The TikToker even threw a head mic as part of his Halloween fit shown in the previously mentioned clip.
Video commenters wrote a pile of opinions sharing that Nate nailed — and slayed — Bieber’s 2010 look, while others wanted to see more of the costume and suggested the user to wear purple shoes and a different hairstyle.
Comments on Nate Dufilho's viral TikTok video about his Justin Bieber costume.nate_dufilho7 | TikTok
"The first transition & I was already convinced," wrote the Saint Mary’s College of California TikTok account.
"Try to straighten Your hair and have it flipped to one side and you’re perfect," another person shared.
Some TikTok users even called Nate’s simple Justin Bieber costume the best one.