Wet’suwet’en chief loses contempt appeal after citing Indigenous law

Chief Dsta'hyl of the Wet'suwet'en Nation appears via video conference from his home as he is under house arrest, as he is announced by Amnesty International as Canada's first-ever prisoner of conscience, during a news conference in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The announcement marks the first time that Amnesty has declared a person held in Canada as a prisoner of conscience.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang