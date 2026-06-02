Climate advocacy group calls out financial watchdogs on ‘voluntary approach’ failures
A climate advocacy group says attempts to push corporate Canada to reduce emissions have failed to yield the desired results.
Investors for Paris Compliance, which for the past five years has asked companies to honour their voluntary climate commitments, says financial market regulators must now step in.
Renaud Gignac, a senior adviser with the organization, says prodding big corporations to budge on emissions reduction has proven tough.
As a result, he says financial regulators need to take bolder steps, such as requiring companies to make climate risk disclosures.
In a final report, the group also highlights a lack of enforcement and transparency around non-compliance with voluntary measures.
Investors for Paris Compliance is shutting down after a half-decade of shareholder activism that sought to persuade companies to live up to their net-zero pledges.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026.
By Stéphane Rolland | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.