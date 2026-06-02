Climate advocacy group calls out financial watchdogs on ‘voluntary approach’ failures

Climate advocacy group calls out watchdogs
Climate advocacy group calls out watchdogs
Climate advocacy group Investors for Paris Compliance says attempts to push corporate Canada to reduce emissions have failed to yield the desired results. A refinery in Alberta on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jason Franson
Writer

A climate advocacy group says attempts to push corporate Canada to reduce emissions have failed to yield the desired results.

Investors for Paris Compliance, which for the past five years has asked companies to honour their voluntary climate commitments, says financial market regulators must now step in.

Renaud Gignac, a senior adviser with the organization, says prodding big corporations to budge on emissions reduction has proven tough.

As a result, he says financial regulators need to take bolder steps, such as requiring companies to make climate risk disclosures.

In a final report, the group also highlights a lack of enforcement and transparency around non-compliance with voluntary measures.

Investors for Paris Compliance is shutting down after a half-decade of shareholder activism that sought to persuade companies to live up to their net-zero pledges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026.

By Stéphane Rolland | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

You can get up to $717 from Canada's grocery benefit top-up payment this week

Check your bank account or your mailbox for money soon!

This stunning Ontario swimming hole is like 'Italy's Lake Como' and it's a summer paradise

Get your bathing suit ready!

Ontario's 'most beautiful' lake is a summer dream with warm waters and a 'tropical' feel

You can find "white sandy beaches" along the shores.

These Government of Canada jobs with CBSA pay up to $101,000 a year

You don't need a degree or experience.

You're not a true Canadian unless you've seen at least 7 of these 10 iconic natural wonders

How many can you check off? 🇨🇦

Census workers are going door to door and you could get fines of up to $500 or $1,000

There's a fine for not completing the census.

7 VIA Rail summer getaways from Toronto that cost less than a tank of gas round-trip

You can explore the province without stopping at the pumps.