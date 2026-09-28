Competition Bureau investigates minimum advertised pricing policies in grocery sector

Competition Bureau probes grocery pricing policies
Competition Bureau probes grocery pricing policies
A customer shops for produce at a FreshCo grocery store in Brampton, Ont., Friday, June 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Writer

The Competition Bureau has launched an investigation into the use of minimum advertised pricing policies in the grocery sector. 

The watchdog says the policies can prevent retailers from advertising their lowest prices, potentially keeping deals from consumers and restricting competition.

It says minimum pricing policies set the lowest price at which retailers can advertise a product, even if they are allowed to sell it for less, and can be imposed by suppliers or negotiated between suppliers and retailers.

The bureau is asking industry participants and consumers to come forward with evidence about minimum pricing use.

It says the information it receives will support its investigation and inform its examination of competition across Canada’s food supply chain.

In June, the agency launched an investigation of competition in the grocery sector, including potential problems in production, processing, transportation, distribution and pricing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.

By Brett Bundale | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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