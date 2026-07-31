Washington state congressman wants spill response review for Alberta pipeline to B.C.

Congressman alarmed over Alberta pipeline to B.C.
Congressman alarmed over Alberta pipeline to B.C.
Rep. Rick Larsen, D-W. Va., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, on the status of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Writer

A congressman from Washington State says the U.S. Coast Guard should review and update oil spill response plans as news of a planned pipeline from Alberta to B.C. would increase oil tanker traffic in the Salish Sea. 

Rep. Rick Larsen says he sent a letter to a top U.S. Coast Guard official this week seeking details about co-ordination efforts around a Canada-U.S. pollution contingency plan.

Larsen says the contingency plan is important after the announcement of a new oil pipeline from Alberta to B.C.'s Roberts Bank terminal, just a few kilometres by water from the Canada-U.S. border. 

He says the pipeline will bring more oil tanker traffic to the waters off his state, and "with it the risk of catastrophic oil spills." 

Larsen says the joint contingency plan details how the two countries co-ordinate preparation for oil spills that could harm "marine ecosystems and environments in both nations." 

The congressman, who's the top Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, says he wants answers from the U.S. Coast Guard on the plan, and will tell his Canadian counterparts why people he represents "oppose this pipeline."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Snacks sold at Costco stores in Canada are being recalled and you can get a refund

You might have these chocolate bars and croissants at home.

Ontario is home to a mini Venice with winding canals and it's a dream spot to live in Canada

It has over 18 kilometres of waterways.

Government of Canada is hiring in these cities for jobs that pay over $100,000

You can travel in Canada and internationally for work.

You're not a true Canadian unless you've done at least 7 of these 11 stunning road trips

How many have you done? 🚗

WestJet flight attendants' union serves airline 72-hour strike notice

WestJet union serves 72-hour strike notice

Grinder, one of two 'beloved' grizzly bears at Grouse Mountain Resort, dies

Grouse Mountain's 'beloved' bear Grinder dies

Northern lights are forecast to be visible almost everywhere in Canada this weekend

Some places could see a "more intense" aurora.

If you're visiting Toronto, skip these 7 popular spots (and go to my hidden gems instead)

Planning a trip?

I'm an Ottawa local and these are my 11 hidden gem spots in the city

I might be exposing Ottawa's best-kept secrets... 👀

7 reasons why I would never move to Vancouver (as a Toronto local)

I can see the comments starting already...💭