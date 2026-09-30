Ontario Conservative MP Scott Aitchison to resign when fall sitting ends
Ontario Conservative MP Scott Aitchison has announced he will resign his seat of Parry Sound-Muskoka at the end of the current fall parliamentary sitting.
In a letter released to constituents today, Aitchison says that after 30 years of public life, he plans to explore other opportunities.
Aitchison ran for the party leadership in 2022 and has served as the opposition's housing critic.
He is set to become the 12th MP to resign since January.
The exiting MP says it has been the "honour of his lifetime" to serve the people of his community and he hopes he made them proud.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre issued a statement thanking Aitchison for his public service and wishing him all the best in his next chapter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2026.
By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.