MP Cathay Wagantall officially becomes 10th MP to resign this year

Conservative MP Wagantall officially resigns
Conservative MP Wagantall officially resigns
Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, June 6, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Saskatchewan Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall has officially resigned from the House of Commons, making her the 10th MP to step down this year.

Wagantall announced in June that she would resign at the end of August.

She said she originally planned on finishing her term but did not offer a reason for her exit as the member of Parliament for Yorkton—Melville, a riding she'd represented since 2015.

Her resignation follows the exits of former Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault and former NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice, both of whom left the House in the last week.

Ontario Conservative Larry Brock is also expected to resign this month.

The House of Commons is set to return on Sept. 21 with three new Liberal MPs elected in Monday's byelections, all of which were triggered by resignations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2026.

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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