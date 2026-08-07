Eighth federal byelection required by mid-April with Conservative MP's upcoming exit

Eighth byelection now required by early spring
Eighth byelection now required by early spring
MP for Brantford — Brant South Larry Brock rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Voters are set for an eighth federal byelection between Aug. 31 and mid-April due to the upcoming departure of Ontario Conservative Larry Brock.

Brock, who was first elected in 2021 to represent the southwestern Ontario riding now called Brantford-Brant South, says he is leaving the House of Commons to take a position at the Crown attorney's office in Brantford, Ont.

Brock is the third Conservative MP to resign this summer. Saskatchewan MP Cathay Wagantall announced she is stepping down at the end of the month and Quebec's Richard Martel was appointed to the Senate.

Martel's riding of Chicotoumi-Le Fjord will hold a byelection at the end of the month, along with North Vancouver-Capilano and Beaches-East York in Toronto.

The North Vancouver-Capilano and Beaches-East York races are to replace former Liberal cabinet ministers Jonathan Wilkinson and Nate Erskine-Smith. Wilkinson resigned to become Canada's ambassador to the European Union in Brussels, while Erskine Smith had an unsuccessful foray into Ontario politics.

Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay resigned his seat earlier this summer to run for the Parti Québécois in the Quebec election on Oct. 5.

His old seat, Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot-Acton, is the only currently vacant seat where a byelection has not been called.

The prime minister has to call a byelection between 11 and 180 days after a seat becomes vacant and formal byelection campaigns last between 36 and 50 days. This means a byelection vote must take place between 47 days and seven months after a seat is declared vacant.

But the prime minister can't do anything until a MP formally vacates their seat.

Current Independent and former NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice is running for Quebec solidaire in the provincial election, but has not yet given up his Montreal seat.

Former Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault said on May 27 he is going to resign as a Montreal MP. His office now says his last day will be Aug. 28.

Brock says he will step down on Sept. 18.

The House of Commons is scheduled to return from its summer recess on Sept. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2026.

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Carney says six upcoming byelections will likely be spread out

Carney says byelections likely will be spread out

Conservative MP Larry Brock announces he will resign next month

Conservative MP Larry Brock announces resignation

A list of Canada's governors general since Confederation

Governors general of Canada since Confederation

This small town steps from 2 dreamy beaches is one of Ontario's most beautiful spots to live

It's just over an hour from Toronto.

The government of Canada class action lawsuit is accepting claims for the $8.7M settlement

You could be eligible to receive up to $5,000!

Grizzly bear attack in B.C. area leaves 72-year-old woman with serious injuries

Woman, 72, badly hurt in B.C. grizzly bear attack

Pilot injured after helicopter crash during wildfire fight in B.C.

B.C. wildfire pilot injured in crash

Canada's warmest freshwater lake is a summer oasis with sandy beaches and shimmering water

It's like a topical escape, right here in Canada. 🌴

Judge authorizes class action by Jewish students against McGill

Jewish student lawsuit against McGill authorized

These high-paying Metrolinx jobs have salaries up to $66 an hour and $198,000 a year

Bus driver, mechanical engineer, facility manager, and other positions are available.

Conservative MP Larry Brock announces he will resign next month

Conservative MP Larry Brock announces resignation

I moved away from Toronto and here are 7 things that I don't miss at all

The city has its downfalls...