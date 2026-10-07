Canadian corporations encouraged to sign pledge for Indigenous reconciliation
Private businesses in Canada are being encouraged to sign a declaration committing to strengthening their relationships with Indigenous Peoples and communities.
The Corporate Declaration was developed by multiple companies and private entities — including Microsoft, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel and Teck Resources — in partnership with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.
The declaration is a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action no. 92, which directs the corporate sector to respect the rights of Indigenous Peoples and apply them in their practices. That includes through meaningful consultation and obtaining free, prior and informed consent before proceeding with economic development projects.
The commission made 94 Calls to Action in its landmark final report in 2015 on the history and legacy of residential schools in Canada. It concluded that the school system was a central element of a state-backed policy of cultural genocide.
Between 1857 and 1996, 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend church-run, government-funded residential schools.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission initially documented the deaths of 3,200 children at residential schools. Experts at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation — who continue to comb through millions of records — say the actual number could be much higher.
Its Calls to Action urged Canadians, industry and governments to improve relations with Indigenous people, including by reforming the child welfare system, improving access to education and promoting and revitalizing Indigenous languages.
The Corporate Declaration, launched Wednesday, is not meant to be a one-time pledge. Signatories commit to learning and understanding Indigenous histories, engaging and collaborating with Indigenous communities, investing in their development and tracking progress.
There is no fee for private-sector organizations to sign the declaration.
Victoria Grant, a consultant who helped draft the declaration, told The Canadian Press the corporate sector has an opportunity to offer a model of reconciliation to the world.
"I think about it as a quilt bringing people together," Grant said.
"It's saying to the rest of Canada that we're working together because we think this is important, and we will support people who want to find a way in."
The executive director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation said private companies have a deep influence over economic participation and workplace culture.
"The declaration is about using that influence responsibly, and it gives companies a practical way to act, learn from one another and demonstrate meaningful progress over time," Stephanie Scott said.
"At its heart, this work is about people, relationships and our shared responsibility to advance truth and reconciliation in meaningful ways."
In a joint statement, former Truth and Reconciliation Commission co-chairs Wilton Littlechild and Marie Wilson called the launch of the declaration a step forward in Canada's reconciliation journey. They said they are following it with "great interest and appreciation."
In a recent interview with The Canadian Press, Littlechild said the declaration is "one fantastic example that is happening that governments and trade groups should be looking at."
Grant said she hopes other businesses sign the declaration and that it helps ensure Indigenous communities aren't left behind as Canada pursues economic growth.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026.
By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.