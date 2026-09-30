B.C. crash that killed 2, hurt 2 darkens National Truth and Reconciliation Day

B.C. Premier David Eby holds an eagle feather he was given by Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Chief Roseanne Casimir, front left, after speaking during a ceremony to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in Kamloops, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. Chief Casimir said on Sunday a group of masked individuals displayed a banner from an overpass in Kamloops bearing the words "Got bones?" appearing to question reports of human burials at the former sites of residential schools.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck