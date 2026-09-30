Carney reflects on 'dark chapter' at Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Edmonton

Carney speaks at Truth and Reconciliation ceremony
Carney speaks at Truth and Reconciliation ceremony
Prime Minister Mark Carney listens during an announcement about funding for oceans protection, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says it's important to reflect on a "dark chapter" in Canada's history and honour the children who survived residential schools and those who never made it home.

He made the comment Wednesday on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at a ceremony featuring drumming and traditional dancers at Fort Edmonton Park.

In a speech, Carney acknowledged the dignitaries gathered but focused his attention on the children.

“Today is about all the truth,” Carney said.

“And it’s for the children. Those children. Those survivors. Those who didn’t survive.”

“Today’s ceremony calls on us to hear your stories and to reflect on a dark chapter in Canada’s past and to commit to move forward together.”

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was also at the event, one of many held across Canada.

Beginning in the 1800s, more than 150,000 Indigenous children in Canada were sent to church-run residential schools, where abuse and malnutrition were rampant.

In 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission concluded the schools were central to a state-backed policy of cultural genocide.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2026.

By Daniela Germano | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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