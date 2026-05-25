First Nations decry denialism on anniversary of suspected graves found at B.C. site
A First Nations leadership group says attempts to minimize "well-documented atrocities" at residential schools since the announcement that potential graves had been found in Kamloops, B.C., five years ago represent "racism, white supremacy and colonial violence."
The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs says the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation took a "courageous step" to share what the union calls "commonly held truth among First Nations" that residential schools were responsible for the deaths of Indigenous children.
The First Nation announced on May 27, 2021, that ground-penetrating radar provided confirmation the remains of 215 students had been found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, although it has since been less categorical describing the find.
The initial announcement set off a wave of grief across Canada, but critics have been calling for exhumations to prove that graves were found.
Union president Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says the "public conscience of Canada has fractured" since the discovery of what the union says were more than 200 potential burials.
Union vice-president Linda Innes says residential school "denialism" is being pushed by a "vocal few" in Canada.
"Attempts to minimize, cast doubt upon or erase the well-documented atrocities of Residential Schools is little more than racism, white supremacy and colonial violence,” Innes says in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.
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