First Nations decry denialism on anniversary of suspected graves found at B.C. site

First Nations decry residential school denialism
First Nations decry residential school denialism
A key chain dangles from a fence as part of a memorial outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., Thursday, June 1, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

A First Nations leadership group says attempts to minimize "well-documented atrocities" at residential schools since the announcement that potential graves had been found in Kamloops, B.C., five years ago represent "racism, white supremacy and colonial violence."

The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs says the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation took a "courageous step" to share what the union calls "commonly held truth among First Nations" that residential schools were responsible for the deaths of Indigenous children.

The First Nation announced on May 27, 2021, that ground-penetrating radar provided confirmation the remains of 215 students had been found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, although it has since been less categorical describing the find.

The initial announcement set off a wave of grief across Canada, but critics have been calling for exhumations to prove that graves were found.

Union president Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says the "public conscience of Canada has fractured" since the discovery of what the union says were more than 200 potential burials.

Union vice-president Linda Innes says residential school "denialism" is being pushed by a "vocal few" in Canada.

"Attempts to minimize, cast doubt upon or erase the well-documented atrocities of Residential Schools is little more than racism, white supremacy and colonial violence,” Innes says in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This Ontario park has a boardwalk trail and 2.5 km beach that's like a 'slice of the Caribbean'

It's a road trip from Toronto.

This all-inclusive train from Toronto whisks you away North America's 'most European' city

All aboard!

This Ontario town with shimmering lakes is one of North America’s 10 'most peaceful' spots

It's a dreamy place for a summer escape.

This romantic Ontario town with fairytale charm is one of Canada's top summer destinations

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

This train ride from Ottawa takes you to the 'Paris of North America' for $84 round trip

Cobblestone streets, historic architecture and museums await. ✨

This Ontario park looks like a Greek island getaway and was named among the 10 best in Canada

You can visit for free this summer.

5 things that made growing up in Ottawa so different from any other Canadian city

If you know, you know: Ottawa edition 👀

Toronto police share updated photo, new website in search for missing teen girl

Toronto police share new photo of missing teen

Highest proportion of people since 2017 say Canada is on the right track: poll

More people say Canada is on the right track: poll

Two charged after human remains of infant found in Halifax search

Charges laid after infant remains found in Halifax