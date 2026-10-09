Couche-Tard buying fuel retail sites from Irving Oil in Quebec and Ontario

Couche-Tard buying retail sites from Irving Oil
Couche-Tard buying retail sites from Irving Oil
The logo of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., is seen at their headquarters in Laval, Que., on Monday, July 20, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has announced a deal to buy dozens of retail sites from Irving Oil in Quebec and Ontario. 

The acquisition includes 50 locations in Quebec already operated by Couche-Tard under an alliance with New Brunswick-based Irving, as well as two in eastern Ontario. 

Laval, Que.-based Couche-Tard is also buying 18 cardlock sites serving commercial customers like truckers, 16 of which would be on the same site as retail outlets. 

In addition, the deal covers fuel supply to 71 retail sites owned and operated by Couche-Tard in Quebec.

Couche-Tard did not say in a news release how much it is paying for the assets. 

It says the deal is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including under the Competition Act. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATD)

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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