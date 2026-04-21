CPAC cancels two flagship news programs

CPAC cancels two news programs, citing ‘accelerating revenue decline’
CPAC cancels two flagship news programs
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is seen in the viewfinder of a television camera while speaking at a news conference in Calgary on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

CPAC, the Canadian service that provides direct coverage of political events, says declining revenues have led it to cancel two flagship programs.

It says in a release it has cancelled PrimeTime Politics and L’Essentiel.

The release cited "accelerating revenue decline," an uncertain broadcasting landscape and delays in modernizing the broadcast system.

The channel is funded though wholesale rates paid by TV service providers like cable companies.

Earlier this month, the CRTC — the regulator responsible for modernizing the broadcasting system through the Online Streaming Act — granted CPAC a $0.03 increase in that monthly rate.

CPAC says in the release that increase was “helpful in the short term.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2026.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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