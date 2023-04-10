Dalai Lama Apologizes After Video Shows Him Kissing A Boy & Asking Him To 'Suck His Tongue'
The video has caused outrage online.
The Dalai Lama is apologizing after a video emerged showing him kissing a child and asking the boy to "suck his tongue" at an event in northern India.
In an online statement, the Tibetan spiritual leader said he "regrets the incident" after the video caused a lot of criticism online.
In the video, the Dalai Lama can be seen kissing a young boy, followed by the audience's laughter.
The 87-year-old spiritual leader then looks back at the boy and says "suck my tongue," before sticking his tongue out.
Many people on Twitter have shared the video, and one person who tweeted it out called the incident an "alarming scene."
\u201c\ud83e\udd22 This is an alarming scene! The Dalai Lama, who has had ties to NXIVM in the past, caught on camera trying to make advances to an Indian boy.\n\nYou can clearly see the boy's body language as he yanks back the first time, then throws his head upward as the Dalai-Lama says "SUCK\u2026\u201d— NATLY DENISE (@NATLY DENISE) 1681045651
On Sunday night, the Dalai Lama issued an apology on his Twitter account.
In it, he wrote that he "wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."
"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," the statement reads.
According to BBC News, the incident happened at the Dalai Lama's temple in Dharamshala on February 28.
The Tibetan spiritual leader was meeting with 120 students who had finished a skills training program organized by the philanthropic group M3M Foundation.
\u201cHis Holiness the Dalai Lama blessed more than 120 students who completed their training from \u201ciMpower Academy for Skills\u201d under Kaushal Sambal programme and members of the M3M Foundation on 28th February 2023 in the yard of the Tsuglagkhang, the Main Tibetan Temple, Mcleodganj.\u201d— M3M Foundation (@M3M Foundation) 1678104656
The video clip of the Dalai Lama's interaction with the child continued to be heavily criticized by many people online on Monday.
One person called the incident "child sexual abuse" and claimed the "child was in distress but nothing will be done about it."
\u201cThe media doesn\u2019t know the term for when an adult asks a child to suck their tongue. It\u2019s called child sexual abuse! The child was in distress but nothing will be done about it. Shame on The Dalai Lama. The world calls him "a great spiritual leader". We know what he really is.\u201d— Landon Starbuck (@Landon Starbuck) 1681103862
Another person tweeted "wtf" to the Dalai Lama kissing a "minor boy on his lips."
\u201cWTF, Dalai Lama kisses a MINOR BOY on his lips \ud83d\udc44\n\n"Suck my tongue"\nhe says .\n\nI am filing a case against him under POCSO ACT.\n\nNeed your support \ud83d\ude4f\ud83d\ude4f\u201d— Barkha Trehan \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf3 / \u092c\u0930\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0939\u0928 (@Barkha Trehan \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf3 / \u092c\u0930\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0939\u0928) 1681114551
Other Twitter users called out the spiritual leader for his apology and for the parts he left out.
\u201c@DalaiLama You didn\u2019t just hug the boy though, you asked him to \u2018suck your tongue.\u2019\n\nWhy leave that bit out? \ud83e\udd14https://t.co/Nz2aSYxAZD\u201d— Dalai Lama (@Dalai Lama) 1681108040
This isn't the first time the Dalai Lama's behaviour has caused backlash.
In 2019, the leader's office apologized after the Dalai Lama said any future female Dalai Lama should be "attractive" during an interview with the BBC.
CNN reports the current Dalai Lama, whose name is Tenzin Gyatso, has been based in India since fleeing Tibet in 1959 following an unsuccessful Tibetan uprising against Chinese occupation forces.