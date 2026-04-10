Davies to act as NDP parliamentary lead

Davies to act as NDP parliamentary lead after Lewis announces critic roles
Davies to act as NDP parliamentary lead
Avi Lewis, the new leader of the federal NDP, listens in as former Interim leader Don Davies speaks at the press conference in Winnipeg Monday, March 30, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Writer

Former interim NDP leader Don Davies will continue to act as the party's parliamentary leader in the House of Commons while new leader Avi Lewis remains outside of Parliament.

The House of Commons resumes sitting Monday for the first time since Lewis won the NDP leadership on March 29 and he announced the new critic roles for his caucus in a news release today.

The list includes appointing his former leadership rival Alberta MP Heather McPherson as the party's House leader and foreign affairs critic and Vancouver NDP MP Jenny Kwan as caucus chair.

The release also says despite not having a seat, Lewis himself will act as the party's critic for intergovernmental affairs and the cost of living, which is a new role.

Lewis is expected to be in Ottawa on Monday to announce a suite of policy proposals on affordability, with a focus on groceries.

Lewis has said he's not in a rush to win a seat in the House and is instead focused on rebuilding the NDP from the grassroots level.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026. 

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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