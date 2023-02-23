Discover The Best Of Canadian Cinema At This Canadian Film Festival: March 2 to 5
Save the dates!
The Kingston Canadian Film Festival is a unique and exciting event that promises to captivate film lovers and bring the best of Canadian cinema to the heart of downtown Kingston. With a wide range of activities and events, including screenings, Q+A sessions, parties, workshops, networking opportunities, live music, stand-up comedy, and exhibitions, there's something for everyone at this festival presented by Telefilm.
With a lineup of notable films, including Riceboy Sleeps, Brother, North of Normal, and To Kill a Tiger, this festival is a must-attend for anyone interested in discovering the latest and greatest Canadian films. So, if you're a fan of film and music, this is the perfect event for you! Don't miss your chance to be a part of this unforgettable experience from March 2 to 5.
Kingston Canadian Film Festival
Price: $15 - $132
When: March 2 to 5, 2023
Address: Downtown Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: The festival also runs a one-of-a-kind program with the Kingston Film Office, which provides funding for local production companies to partner with local musicians and create music videos that will premiere as the Slaight Music Video Showcase.