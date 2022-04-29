Drake London & NFL's 9 Draft Picks' Personal Life Is So Secret It Seems Non-Existent
Only one of them has a girlfriend!
On April 28, the first 10 top college football players were drafted by teams across the country. The life of Drake London and nine other young American athletes changed drastically as they made their way to the NFL.
Their names are on everyone's lips right now, as they are entering the big leagues.
But what do we really know about these guys? Most of them had to put their personal life aside to really focus on their talent and skills during their university years.
Here's a look at the NFL's picks' families and relationships.
Travon Walker — Jacksonville Jaguars
The 21-year-old player from Thomaston, GA is rumored to have a girlfriend. However, there is no trace of her on social media. In a recent sponsored Instagram publication, Travon stated that his family is very important to him considering all the sacrifices they've made for his career. Apart from that, he seems very grateful for where he is at and continues to pray.
Aidan Hutchinson — Detroit Lions
The 21-year-old from Plymouth, MI is a momma's boy. He dedicated many Instagram posts to Melissa Hutchinson, the "most inspiring person in my life." Aidan has two sisters, Mia Kathryn Hutchinson, an artist and photographer, and Aria Hutchinson, a neuroscience student in Michigan. He is also close with his dad, Chris Hutchinson, a former college football player. The athlete appears to be single.
Derek Stingley Jr. — Houston Texans
The 20-year-old player from Baton Rouge, LA is followed by 170,000 people on Instagram, even though he only posted 8 times since 2021. Derek is known to be the grandson of Darryl Stingley, a football player who ended up paralyzed in 1978 during a preseason game. In 2020, he was dating Carly Loup, a lifestyle content creator, and ISU graduate. It's unclear if they are still together. The cornerback has three siblings, Nahjha, Sanna, and Isis.
Ahmad Gardner — New York Jets
The 21-year-old from Detroit, MI is an empath, according to his Instagram bio. He stated in a recent post that he has the capacity to connect with people on a deeper level by feeling their experiences. Ahmad aka “Sauce” has that word tattooed on his forearm. The Cincinnati athlete is very secretive about his personal life, even on his TikTok account. There is no word if he is in a relationship at this time.
Kayon Thibodeux — New York Giants
The 21-year-old from Los Angeles, CA, is a UO alum and business mogul, based on his Instagram account. He also owns a foundation for underprivileged youth. Kayon never discussed his personal life or any significant other during interviews.
Ikem Ekwonu — Carolina Panthers
Ikemefuna "Ickey" Ekwonu is a 21-year-old football player from Charlotte, NC. His Instagram account is completely dedicated to his sports. His father, originally from Nigeria, is a family doctor, and his mom runs the firm. Ikem has a twin brother, Ositadinma Ekwonu, who's also an athlete. The bachelor has an older brother and sister.
Evan Neal — New York Giants
The 21-year-old from Okeechobee, FL, doesn't share any personal detail of his life on social media. Evan seems to be close with his mom Sheila Neal and not involved in a romantic relationship.
Drake London — Atlanta Falcons
The 20-year-old from Moorpark, CA, played for The University of Southern California. The son of Dwayne and Cindi London keeps his life private and completely separated from the public persona he has become. Drake is rumored to be available.
Charles Cross — Seattle Seahawks
The 21-year-old from Laurel, MS seems new to social media. His 13 posts since 2021 are devoted to his passion: football. Charles was the last born of a family of three — Quenna Cooper and Mitchell Cross Jr. are the eldest of Mitchell Cross Sr. and Owedia's children. The player never really shared anything related to his family or love life with his fans.
Garrett Wilson — New York Jets
The 21-year-old from Columbus, OH, has 155,000 followers on his Instagram account. The wide receiver appears to be the only one with a girlfriend! While he never confirmed his relationship with Tatum Talboo, the duo started posing together in June 2021. Garrett also shared a photo with her publicly last March while in New York.
Tatum is a 20-year-old Ohio resident, according to her Instagram bio. She shared an image with the wide receiver on April 28 captioned: "Got to watch my best friend fulfill his dreams tonight🤍🍾NY JETS".
Her second social media account @tatumstimes is filled with pictures of the lovebirds. On June 26, 2021, she captioned a selfie with Wilson: "When ur best friend also happens to be your boyfriend 🤌🏻".