B.C.'s Eby urges Carney to look beyond tariff response in U.S.-Canada trade war
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he's encouraging Prime Minister Mark Carney to look at non-tariff measures in response to the latest escalation in the trade war with the United States.
Eby applauded Carney's steps to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump after talks broke down Friday, saying Ottawa's dollar-for-dollar response to 50 per cent tariffs on an array of Canadian goods was proportionate and would afford Canadian businesses some protection.
The premier also told reporters in Vancouver that federal supports for workers affected by the latest round of punishing U.S. tariffs are a "good start."
But he says Ottawa's response is missing key elements, including revisiting the planned purchase of fighter jets from the United States and the shipping of American coal from a B.C. port, currently set to be phased out by 2030.
Eby's comments come after trade talks collapsed on Friday and the Trump administration hit Canada with 50 per cent tariffs on $28 billion worth of goods.
Carney has announced that Canada would respond in kind with matching tariffs kicking in on Sept. 8, along with support for affected sectors, but Eby says Ottawa should look at other potential targets in response to Trump's unjustified attacks.
"First of all, when your friend kicks you in the back, one of the first rules is you don't then go and buy $12 billion of fighter jets from that person," he said, referring to the planned purchase of F-35 jets, already the subject of a review by Carney's government that was launched at the outset of the trade war in early 2025.
Eby also pointed to the export of American thermal coal from a port facility in Metro Vancouver, saying Ottawa should look at speeding up the phase-out.
"The reason it goes out of (the port) is because the Americans can't get it out of any of their own ports, they won't ship it themselves."
Eby said it was important to see federal leadership in supporting affected sectors, with a $7.5-billion trade relief package pledged by Ottawa, though he added the process for businesses to access supports should be as smooth as possible.
The needs of small- and medium-sized businesses are urgent and immediate, he said Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2026.
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