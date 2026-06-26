Senior leaders of Edmonton-based infantry battalion reinstated after investigation
The Department of National Defence has reinstated two leaders of a respected Edmonton battalion days after announcing they had been removed pending an investigation.
A Defence Department spokesperson says Lt.-Col. Jason Hudson and Chief Warrant Officer Kim Doerr are again commanding officers of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry.
The department had announced their removal on Tuesday.
The spokesperson says there was a thorough investigation and that senior army leaders have confidence in the abilities of Hudson and Doerr to continue leading the unit.
No details about what lead to their removal were shared, but the spokesperson says appropriate disciplinary measures are being taken.
The spokesperson says Armed Forces leaders are expected to demonstrate good judgment and conduct to maintain the trust of the soldiers they lead.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.
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